Amazon cutting 14,000 jobs

Amazon.com Inc. plans to eliminate roughly 14,000 corporate jobs just months after Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy warned that AI will shrink the company’s workforce.

The downsizing marks Amazon’s second round of reductions in about as many years.

Jassy signalled in June that the company’s staff count would likely fall as it increases its use of artificial intelligence to complete tasks normally handled by people.

Those comments touched off panic among workers, who trawled anonymous online chat rooms for insights about potential job cuts.

Across industries, business leaders are increasingly exploring not just new AI services, but also ways in which the technology can replace human functions.

The cuts at Amazon will span roles from logistics and payments to video games and the cloud-computing unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

“The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets,” Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon.

The company will increase hiring in some parts of the business, and the 14,000 number was an overall workforce reduction, Galetti said.

Reuters reported earlier that as many as 30,000 people would lose their jobs.

Cuts on that scale would surpass the rolling reductions in late 2022 and early 2023 that ultimately ensnared more than 27,000 corporate employees, as Jassy looked to reduce costs after a pandemic-era boom.

Since then, there has been a steady drip of more modest layoffs targeting individual teams.

While Amazon employed a total of about 1.55 million people as of June 30, most of them work in warehouses.

The corporate workforce comprises about 350,000 personnel, meaning the 14,000 cuts announced Tuesday represent about 4% of that headcount.

Many tech companies are deploying AI to do tasks humans once did. Salesforce Inc. recently said it’s saving about $100 million a year by using the technology to handle things like customer service or early-stage sales.

During a podcast appearance in August, Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff said his company has reduced its customer support workforce by thousands of people.

He has also said Salesforce will reduce its hiring of engineers in 2025 due to the use of AI.

Microsoft Corp. Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff told employees that AI tools were boosting productivity in everything from sales and customer service to software engineering, Bloomberg reported in July.

Althoff said AI saved the company more than $500 million last year in its call centers alone and increased both employee and customer satisfaction, according to a person familiar with the matter.

AI-powered tools capable of writing or analysing code are automating elements of software development previously done by engineers typing away on keyboards.

At Microsoft, as much as 30% of some projects’ code is now written by AI, CEO Satya Nadella said in April.

Workday Inc., which cut hundreds of workers earlier this year, has said it would save money through selective hiring and using artificial intelligence in its call centres and finance departments.

Amazon’s Jassy has stressed that more of the company’s work should be automated, and that it remains bloated from a Covid-era hiring binge despite trimming jobs over the past three years, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Signs of corporate belt-tightening emerged soon after Jassy’s comments in June.

Amazon set more aggressive attrition targets over the summer and didn’t fill vacant positions in its corporate logistics and advertising operations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Amazon is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Thursday. The shares were mostly unchanged in early trading on Tuesday.