Amazon delivery numbers revealed in South Africa

One of the primary courier partners for Amazon.co.za has handled an average of roughly 3,900 shipments per day for the e-commerce marketplace, and the number is climbing rapidly.

Since launching in May 2024, Amazon has not shared any public information about delivery volumes or revenue in South Africa.

However, MyBroadband forum member Clifford Els discovered an open endpoint from which he could gather data on Amazon.co.za shipments fulfilled by The Courier Guy (TCG).

Els found that TCG was using a custom tracking ID for its Amazon orders. The IDs are also generated in sequential order.

This made it possible to extract various details about TCG’s shipments for Amazon, including the number of shipments it has handled to date and how long the deliveries took.

Els found that Amazon and TCG had been testing integration of their delivery systems since August 2023, about nine months before Amazon.co.za launched.

Since then, TCG has generated 1,360,849 unique IDs for Amazon deliveries. Excluding roughly 3,675 test shipments before its launch, the number of unique IDs is 1,350,920.

Therefore, TCG has handled 79,466 Amazon.co.za deliveries per month since the marketplace launched. However, that average hides the substantial increase in monthly orders over the period.

In the first month, TCG handled 15,466 Amazon.co.za shipments. By September 2025, the last full month of shipment records, the figure was over 14 times greater at 223,695.

Between January and September 2025, TCG handled 978,180 Amazon.co.za shipments, working out to an average of 108,687 per month.

In just the first eight days of October 2025, the company handled 115,924 shipments. That works out to 14,491 per day, more than double September 2025’s volumes.

If the average were sustained throughout October 2025, TCG would reach 434,715 Amazon.co.za shipments this month.

Els compiled some of the analysis in an online dashboard. The graphs below show how TCG’s monthly and daily Amazon.co.za shipments have increased over time.

The dip at the end is because October’s data only included eight days’ shipments.

The daily chart shows a clear trend of few deliveries being handled over weekends, with a surge on Mondays. Occasionally, Fridays would also see high volumes.

Slowly creeping up on Takealot

On one particularly impressive day — 3 October 2025 — TCG facilitated about 26,823 shipments. That followed a gradual increase in daily shipments from late September 2025.

While the precise reason for the increase is not confirmed, the increase roughly coincides with the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

Although pre-orders for Apple’s latest smartphones opened on 12 September 2025, Htxt reported that bulk stock had not arrived in the country until early October 2025.

It is important to emphasise that although TCG is believed to be Amazon.co.za’s biggest delivery fulfilment partner, it is not the only one.

Other major fulfilment partners include DPD Laser and Pargo. It is unclear how many orders they are handling.

Based on analysis of some DPD Laser order IDs, Els believes the total shipments carried by these firms should be well over 700,000, or more than 41,000 per month.

If that were the case, Amazon.co.za could be nearing 500,000 monthly orders in South Africa. For reference, Takealot last reported 1.6 million monthly shipments in 2019.

Impressive delivery speeds

The data also revealed that Amazon.co.za’s delivery turnaround is exceptional, at least when TCG facilitates delivery.

Els found that the average (mean) delivery time from placement was one day and four hours, while the median was 15.9 hours.

This shows that many of Amazon.co.za’s orders are delivered on the same or the next day. 95% of deliveries also took place within three days and 15 hours.

The average time for deliveries in main centres with the standard economy option was one day and 20 hours, while the median was one day and 15 hours.

The mean time for same-day deliveries was five hours, while the median was just over three hours. Next-day local deliveries took an average of 13.8 hours, with a median of 10.4 hours.

MyBroadband asked Amazon and TCG to comment on the data. TCG responded on behalf of both parties.

The company said it took data privacy and system integrity seriously and denied that its systems were compromised to obtain the data.

“The unverified data referenced was not obtained from an open or unsecured endpoint and does not expose confidential information,” the company said.

“The method of inference used is speculative; we are unable to verify its accuracy, and it does not reflect a breach or exposure of sensitive data.”