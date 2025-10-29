One of South Africa’s largest retailers in big fintech play

South African retailer TFG, formerly The Foschini Group, is building a connected customer ecosystem comprising digital payments, mobile network services, and its loyalty programme.

This is according to Greg Walsh, the head of fintech at Bash. Bash is TFG’s mobile app and online shopping hub for its group of companies.

TFG recently launched Bash Wallet and added functionality to buy airtime, data, and other vouchers through the platform.

“Bash Wallet is a key part of TFG’s broader fintech strategy,” Walsh told MyBroadband.

“We’re building a digital wallet that enhances the everyday shopping experience for our customers by bringing TFG Money payments, TFG Rewards, and value-added services into one seamless ecosystem.”

Walsh said the launch of airtime, data, and lifestyle vouchers in Bash Wallet was an important step in expanding the wallet’s utility.

“It enables customers to engage with the brand more frequently, even when they’re not actively shopping for fashion or homeware, while offering convenience and value through the same trusted platform.”

He said their vision was to make Bash Wallet a frequent-use financial companion — a tool that gives customers control, choice, and convenience across multiple financial touchpoints in the TFG ecosystem.

When asked whether the plan was to offer a full suite of banking services through Bash Wallet in the future, Walsh said their focus was not on becoming a bank.

“It’s on solving real customer needs through embedded financial experiences that make sense within our retail ecosystem.”

Walsh said they already have a large customer base using TFG Money financial services products and TFG Insurance.

“The opportunity lies in deepening those relationships by simplifying access, improving customer experience, and giving customers more ways to engage digitally,” he said.

“As the platform evolves, we’ll continue to add relevant financial services — such as refunds-to-wallet, gift cards, and money transfer capabilities.”

However, Walsh said it will always be with the goal of enhancing the shopping journey, not duplicating what banks already do.

Fully integrated ecosystem

Bash Wallet on iOS

Regarding whether there was a plan to link TFG Connect, Bash Wallet, and TFG Rewards, Walsh said that was part of their long-term strategy.

“All three — TFG Connect (our MVNO), Bash Wallet (our digital payments and VAS hub), and TFG Rewards (our loyalty programme) — are key components of a connected customer ecosystem,” he said.

“We’re working towards creating a single, unified experience where customers can earn and spend rewards, manage their wallet, top up their data or airtime, and access TFG services through one seamless interface.”

Walsh said the first steps are already in motion. Wallet and Rewards are linked within the app, and TFG Connect products will be integrated through its new VAS offering shortly.

“Over time, this will evolve into a more holistic digital experience where commerce, connectivity, and financial services come together for our customers,” he said.

Game changer for TFG

Luke Jedeikin and Claude Hanan

TFG says Bash has been a game-changer for the company, having accumulated more than eight million downloads within three years of its launch.

South African e-commerce veterans Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin launched Bash in July 2022, bringing all TFG brands together in a single platform.

Hanan and Jedeiken are well known as the founders of Superbalist, which was sold to Takealot. Following the acquisition, they served as Takealot executives.

After some gardening leave, they joined the TFG to accelerate the retailer’s e-commerce growth.

Its annual integrated report for the 2024/25 financial year said that Bash is now considered the number one fashion and lifestyle retailer in South Africa.

“It has significantly strengthened the Group’s operating foundation and positioned us to drive future growth in the online space,” it said.

“Bash now has over eight million downloads and is considered the number one South African fashion and lifestyle retailer based on web and app traffic.”

TFG attributed much of Bash’s success to forward thinking and launching its e-commerce platform at the ideal time.

“Two years ago, online retail was still emerging in South Africa. However, the rise of global pureplay competitors quickly shifted the market,” it said.

“Recognising this early, we invested in Bash, expecting it to break even in three years. Instead, we reached that milestone in just 18 months.”

TFG announced that Bash had reached break-even when it released its annual financial results for the 2024/25 financial year in June 2025.

In its most recent half-year results for the six months ended 30 September 2025, TFG reported lacklustre results that caused its share price to tumble by over 16% in one day.

However, Bash was the bright spot in an otherwise disappointing trading statement, with TFG’s online sales continuing to perform well.

Group online sales grew by 55.3% in the six-month period, including White Stuff, and now contribute 14.7% to total retail sales. TFG Africa online sales grew by 40.2%.