Takealot grey import crackdown

Takealot has temporarily suspended certain Samsung Galaxy smartphone listings that customers have reported as unmarked parallel imports with no local warranty protection or Samsung Wallet support.

MyBroadband recently became aware of complaints by Takealot customers that some third-party sellers’ Galaxy smartphones were region-locked to countries other than South Africa.

This prevented their buyers from using the Samsung Wallet app and linking their bank cards to make tap payments with their smartphones.

This feature has become immensely popular in South Africa in the past few years and is offered on nearly all Samsung models, including some budget options priced below R5,000.

In some cases, the region-locked phones that were being sold without any indication that they were parallel imports were high-end models priced around R20,000.

Buyers also complained that Samsung South Africa would not register the devices for the local two-year mobile warranty.

Parallel imports have proliferated in South Africa as cross-border e-commerce has grown, thanks to vastly improved logistics networks and increased Internet adoption.

Selling parallel imports is not illegal in South Africa, but the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) requires that they be labelled with a conspicuous parallel import notice and explanation of warranty limitations.

Following a recent MyBroadband article about the issue, Takealot said it was actively investigating the listings identified and had temporarily disabled them pending the outcome of its investigation.

“Any sellers found to purposefully or repeatedly contravene our policies are dealt with urgently and with the seriousness it deserves,” Takealot said.

MyBroadband double-checked the listings that we shared with the retailer and found that all of them were marked as “out of stock.”

Takealot said that the sale of parallel import devices — also called “grey” imports — was permitted on its marketplace and was in line with the CPA.

The company has a parallel import policy that requires sellers to take certain steps when listing these products.

These include obtaining explicit permission from Takealot before listing the products and providing an equivalent or superior warranty to the original manufacturer, including servicing and repairs.

Sellers must disclose parallel import details in listings

One of the suspended listings, which at least specified it had a six-month limited warranty, compared to Samsung’s two years. Takealot requires that sellers offer an equivalent or superior warranty to the local manufacturer.

Sellers must also offer technical support throughout the warranty period and attach a physical notice label to packaging, clearly identifying products as parallel imports.

In addition, the products must comply with regulations from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, the South African Bureau of Standards, and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications.

Sellers must also use non-copyrighted marketing materials for parallel import products. In all of the infringing listings MyBroadband identified, the sellers were using the original manufacturer’s imagery.

Takealot’s Marketplace Seller Agreement further mandates that sellers disclose parallel imports in product names and accurately disclose all product features and limitations.

“Parallel imports have to be labelled correctly so that they have their own listing, separate from the brand listing, which will allow them to disclose their limitations and specifications accurately on their unique listing,” Takealot said.

The retailer explained that failing to label products correctly could result in the product being lumped into a single brand listing shared by multiple sellers.

In these cases, the unique product description will be overwritten by the brand listing description. “If this happens, whether purposefully or inadvertently, this is in breach of our policies,” the retailer said.

“We will then take the necessary steps in line with our internal processes, which may include deactivating the seller’s account.”

This appears to have been the case for some of the listings MyBroadband found, including one for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which had multiple sellers offering the phone in different colours.

Samsung is one of several tech companies that offer a limited global warranty that provides some cover against manufacturer-based malfunction of devices bought outside South Africa.

However, for a product to qualify for this, it must have been bought from Samsung itself or an authorised Samsung reseller in another country.