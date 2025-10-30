First Walmart store location and exclusive products in South Africa revealed

Walmart has announced its first store open to the public in South Africa will be located at Clearwater Mall on Johannesburg’s West Rand, and what products it will offer that were previously unavailable locally.

The retailer said the new store will bring a “world-class “shopping experience, supported by Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices philosophy, to residents of Johannesburg’s western suburbs.

“Walmart customers can shop on their own schedule and trust that they will always get a low price on the products they’re looking for and at the quality they’d expect, without having to wait for short-term promotions,” the retailer said.

“The objective is to ensure that whenever customers do their weekly shopping with Walmart, they always save money.”

Massmart president and CEO Miles van Rensburg said the Walmart experience in South Africa will blend the best of global retail with a proudly local touch.

“Since announcing the arrival of the first Walmart-branded stores in South Africa, the excitement has been incredible,” Van Rensburg said. “Our team is proud to deliver this new and meaningful chapter in South African retail.”

Walmart also said that the store’s product offering will be largely sourced from local suppliers, complemented by a curated selection of global brands.

Available product categories will include frozen food, groceries and consumables, health and beauty, apparel, baby, sports and outdoor, homeware, electronics, toys, and seasonal departments.

In terms of new international products, Walmart will sell Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful range of small appliances, including air fryers, kettles, blenders, toasters, and stand mixers.

Walmart said the range is celebrated for its premium quality, elegant design, and soft pastel tones.

The outlet will also offer international popular sweets and confectionery from brands not commonly available in South Africa, including Mike & Ike, Reese’s, Warheads, and Nerds.

The store itself will incorporate a customer-centric design characterised by bright lighting, spacious aisles, intuitive inter-department flow, efficient checkout, and friendly, helpful service.

First Walmart store manager in South Africa

The Clearwater Mall Walmart store’s exit

The Walmart Clearwater store will employ more than 80 associates, led by store manager Onicca Mothapo, who has 20 years of experience in retail.

“Renowned within the organisation for her operational excellence and people­ first leadership, Mothapo is an exceptional leader, and Walmart looks forward to her impactful contribution,” Walmart said.

Mothapo said that opening the store was deeply personal. “I could never have imagined that I would one day grow to become store manager for the first Walmart store in Africa,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to opening the doors to a customer-focused store that offers exceptional service, Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices, and that cares deeply about our local community.”

Clearwater Mall is located at the corner of Hendrik Potgieter Road and Christiaan de Wet Road in Strubens Valley, Roodepoort.

Walmart said customers should look out for more information about the store opening date, which will be released in the next few weeks.

MyBroadband recently also discovered that one of the brand’s other first stores in South Africa will be located at Fourways Mall, replacing a Game store that has been closed for several months.

Walmart told MyBroadband that while it will consider converting some existing Massmart stores into Walmart outlets, it will also open brand new locations.

According to its last feedback, the company has no plan to get rid of its Makro, Game, and Builders brands.