MultiChoice-backed edutech firm achieves rare milestone

MultiChoice has detailed how Gradesmatch, an education tech company it supported through the MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF), achieved double-digit growth in the past year.

It described the achievement as a rare feat in a sector that is known for long sales cycles and the slow adoption of new solutions.

“Backed by the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, Gradesmatch was initially created to serve the most vulnerable,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

Gradesmatch aims to address the severe inefficiencies and wastage seen in South Africa’s school-to-career system.

MultiChoice explained that thousands of learners drop out before completing Matric and that many matriculants don’t qualify for entry into tertiary education.

Moreover, those who do graduate from tertiary institutions often struggle to find meaningful employment.

“The urgency is clear: South Africa’s official unemployment rate rose to 33.2% in Q2 2025, up from 32.9% in Q1 2025,” it said.

Gradesmatch uses four integrated solutions to support students, families, educators, and enterprises across the education-to-employment journey:

The first is Gradesmatch itself, a career guidance and exploration tool designed for learners from Grade 8 to Grade 11, helping them make informed subject and career choices early.

Next is BridgeApp, an artificial intelligence-enabled university application service that personalises, plans, organises, and simplifies the application process.

It also offers Marketplace, which MultiChoice describes as a data-driven platform that connects students and families to the products and services they need to improve educational outcomes.

Lastly, BridgeOne is an enterprise offering for corporate employee programmes, bursary managers, and higher learning institutions, designed to enable better talent pipeline management.

“The support from the MultiChoice Innovation Fund has been pivotal,” said Lebogang Diale, co-founder and executive director at Gradesmartch.

“The fund has given us far more than financial support — we’ve gained access to valuable networks, critical insights on scaling and positioning our business, and mentorship.”

MultiChoice launched the MIF in 2012, designed to drive the growth of black-, women-, and youth-owned businesses in high-growth sectors.

Since its launch, it has disbursed R407 million in loans, grants, and business development support, backed 77 black-owned small businesses, and helped create over 1,400 jobs.

“Gradesmatch is exactly the type of business the MultiChoice Innovation Fund exists to support,” said Litlhare Moteetee-Murendo, MultiChoice head of corporate affairs.

“Their commitment to helping young people make informed decisions about their futures aligns with our vision of using technology and innovation to drive inclusive growth across Africa.”

MultiChoice said Gradesmatch is positioned to expand its impact even further and ensure that more African students gain access to the tools they need to grow.