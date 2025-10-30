Global fintech backed by Michael Jordaan will launch with R23.5-billion market cap

Airtime credit and micro-financing firm Optasia’s board of directors has announced that its initial public offering has closed and that the company will launch on the JSE with a market capitalisation of R23.5 billion.

The Michael Jordaan-backed global fintech firm revealed that the offer closed at an ordinary share price of R19.00 on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

“In line with the PLS that was issued on 20 October 2025, the offer comprised 68,486,843 subscription shares and 273,947,369 sale shares, representing an aggregate amount of R6.5 billion,” it said.

It said the IPO generated significant interest in South Africa and internationally, resulting in demand for its shares being substantially higher than the number of shares available.

“Based on a total of 1,235,061,843 ordinary shares in issue, the offer price implies a market capitalisation of R23.5 billion,” Optasia said.

It added that the offer shares are expected to settle and that trading is expected to commence on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, in the Consumer Lending — Finance and Credit Services sector of the JSE.

Optasia will trade under the abbreviated name “Optasia” and share code “OPA, which will come into effect from the commencement of trading on the JSE.

The company said it aimed to use the IPO to raise around R1.3 billion in new funding and sell R5 billion worth of shares from existing shareholders.

“This move would help Optasia introduce new shareholders to enhance the liquidity of its shares, its public profile and overall market awareness,” it said.

At the same time, the move will act as a mechanism for existing shareholders who wish to sell to partially exit their stake.

One of Optasia’s investors is South African venture capitalist and former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan. He was appointed independent chairman of Optasia in April 2025.

Jordaan’s interest in Optasia is through Chronos Capital Limited, which he co-founded with Nic Kohler, Roger Grobler, and Willem Roos.

FNB to nab a 20.1% stake

On Monday, 27 November 2025, FirstRand announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 20.1% of Optasia’s ordinary shares at a price of R19 per share.

It said the investment is an exciting opportunity to leverage the fintech platform, which has a proven record of solving the lending needs of those who have had difficulty accessing traditional credit.

“Optasia offers FirstRand access to these new markets and new customers, which would be challenging to acquire organically,” it said.

FirstRand added that it provides the group with opportunities for geographic expansion in key emerging markets.

It said Optasia’s ability to pre-score customers, process microloans at scale, and use mobile data sales for credit collection is highly innovative.

The bank, which is South Africa’s most valuable by market cap, believes FNB, its retail and business bank, is in a strong position to leverage the platform’s technology and AI capabilities.

“We are excited to acquire this interest in Optasia, which represents a key step in executing our growth strategy,” said FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi.

“We aim to leverage technology platforms to enhance credit capabilities and expand financial access across the continent.”