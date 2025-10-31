SA Post Office reveals Christmas delivery cutoff dates

The South African Post Office’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) have urged customers who wish to send Christmas cards and parcels overseas to post their items as soon as possible.

The BRPs have provided a list of cutoff dates for sending items to international destinations to ensure they arrive before Christmas.

The cutoff date for sending surface mail to most countries, including Australia, Brazil, and China, is Friday, 7 November 2025.

For Europe and the United Kingdom, the cutoff is Friday, 14 November 2025. The more expensive air mail option has a cutoff of 21 November for delivery by Christmas to all countries.

The BRPs reminded customers that all parcel services to the United States are currently suspended, although letters can still be posted to that country.

The suspension came after new regulations introduced by the Trump administration on 30 July 2025, which removed duty-free allowances on international parcels below $800 coming into the US.

The Post Office previously explained that it first needed to implement a new system to collect and pay the duties before it could offer parcel services to the US.

The BRPs stated that the South African Post Office (Sapo) still offered the most competitive rates across the board for sending mail and parcels to any destination globally.

The BRPs also provided several hints to ensure items arrive at their destination intact and as quickly as possible. “Parcels must be packaged securely, as they are transported in bulk,” they said.

“If your parcel item does not fill the container, fill it with packaging material like shredded paper or polystyrene to act as a shock absorber.”

The BRPs also recommended that senders ensure the items are legal in the country of destination. In most countries, plant and animal material cannot be imported.

The following items may not be posted:

Illegal items, such as drugs

Items that could leak and damage other packages, such as liquids

Items that may explode or catch fire during air transport, such as aerosols or flammable liquids

The table below provides a full breakdown of the cutoff dates for sending mail and parcels through the Post Office to various countries to ensure they arrive before Christmas.

Christmas mailing cut-off dates 2025 Surface mail Australia/Sydney 7 November 2025 China/Hong Kong 7 November 2025 Singapore 7 November 2025 Port Louis/Mauritius 7 November 2025 Japan/Yokohama 7 November 2025 Brazil/Santos 7 November 2025 Taiwan/Keelung 7 November 2025 Sri Lanka/Colomnp 7 November 2025 Reunion 7 November 2025 Seychells/Mahe 7 November 2025 Europe 14 November 2025 United Kingdom 14 November 2025 United States (no parcels- only documents) 14 November 2025 Airmail 21 November 2025

International delivery speeds analysed

Customers who wish to track their items can use the Post Office’s registered, parcel, and express mail services.

“Tracking the items can be done on our Sapo website or by calling our dedicated call centre number on 0860 111 502,” the BRPs said.

An analysis of Post Office mail sent from various overseas countries to South Africa during 2020 and 2021 found that the total delivery turnaround for registered postal items was typically well over a month.

The Universal Postal Union’s (UPU’s) latest State of the Postal Sector report also gave the Post Office a score of 31.8 out of 100 for reliability in international postal deliveries.

That measures the development of the Post Office’s delivery experience from a service speed and predictability perspective.

The Post Office also scored just 24.8 in relevance, which measures the demand for its services in South Africa relative to the broader market.

It performed much better in reach, with the UPU giving it a score of 69.2, showing relatively high postal connectivity and volumes with the rest of the world.