Checkers Sixty60 delivery riders are out of control

Riding the wrong way up one-way streets, ramping over pavements, driving along pedestrian walkways, and dodging between cars in standstill traffic. These are all tactics used by Checkers Sixty60 delivery riders rushing to their destination.

While this may be good news for the person waiting for their delivery of margarine and hotdog rolls, it is a nightmare for motorists who have to face the unsafe driving practices of Checkers Sixty60 delivery riders.

MyBroadband journalists have observed Sixty60 riders committing all of the traffic infringements listed above in recent months.

The most recent incident occurred in late October, when a journalist saw a Sixty60 rider travelling the wrong way down a one-way road.

When the journalist hooted at the rider and swerved to avoid hitting him, the rider smiled back and carried on.

Combining feedback from our readers with the long list of complaints on Hellopeter referencing Checkers Sixty60, it is clear that many delivery riders show a flagrant disregard for other road users.

Checkers Sixty60 currently has a rating of 1.53/5 on Hellopeter, with many users complaining about the recklessness of their delivery riders.

“Your riders are worse than taxi drivers! Crossing solid white lines into oncoming traffic, passing vehicles in the shoulder lanes, speeding,” one review stated.

“Driving so close behind you that you can only see the helmet in your mirror. Don’t stop at stop signs, even jump robots, cut off vehicles!”

Another review highlighted that Shoprite’s riders were endangering their own lives trying to complete deliveries on time, too.

“It would be really wonderful if you would employ motorbike riders who actually adhere to the rules of the road,” the reviewer said.

“One of your drivers nearly died on the road today trying to cut across three lanes of oncoming traffic, forcing two lanes to come to a screeching stop right in front of him.”

According to the review, the rider offered no apology for his dangerous and negligent behaviour. “I am utterly furious!” they said.

These complaints follow several experts voicing their concerns about Sixty60 riders in South Africa.

The pressure on delivery riders can lead them to take risks on the roads, endangering their own lives and the lives of others, Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa, previously said.

Jonker also raised concerns about the training delivery riders receive and whether some are legally licensed to ride in the country.

Checkers responds to Sixty60 issues

MyBroadband contacted the Checkers Sixty60 media team for comment, and asked them the following questions:

Does Checkers have systems in place to know whether a delivery rider is breaking the rules of the road, or do you only rely on reports being submitted from other road users and pedestrians?

What tracking systems do you have in place to see if delivery riders are exceeding the speed limit?

What do you think are the main contributing factors to Checkers Sixty60’s low customer satisfaction score on Hellopeter?

Their response is below.

“We continue to work closely with our delivery partners to reinforce and encourage the importance of safe and considerate road use, including full compliance with all road traffic laws.”

“Members of the public who wish to compliment good or report bad driving behaviour can do so via 0800 00 6060.”

“Reports of both commendable and inappropriate behaviour are logged, reviewed and investigated by our operations teams, with corrective action taken where necessary in line with internal processes and applicable legislation.”

“We also employ telematics to monitor driver behaviour, providing valuable insights that support ongoing safety improvements.”

This is an opinion piece, based on the author’s experience.