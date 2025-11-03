Netstar and fintech division rescue Altron

Altron has published its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2025, reporting a decline in revenue compared to the same period last year.

“Revenue from continuing operations declined by 1% to R4.8 billion, reflecting the challenging environment in the IT Services and Distribution businesses,” the company said.

“However, this was offset by robust growth in the Platforms segment. Group revenue, including discontinued operations, fell by 4% due to a lower contribution from Altron Nexus in these results.”

Altron’s own platforms business ​​comprises vehicle tracking giant Netstar, Altron FinTech, and Altron HealthTech.

“Netstar continued its growth trajectory with subscribers growing by 11% to 2.1 million,” the company reported.

“The South Africa business delivered strong results, with the turnaround in Australia expected to return that business to profitability and make a positive contribution in the second half and for the full year of FY26.”

Netstar’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 10% and operating profit by 54%.

These were positively impacted by the change in depreciation policy to more closely align with the new proven useful lives of capital rental assets and industry standards.

Altron FinTech continued its strong performance, growing revenue by 24%, EBITDA by 18% and operating profit by 20%.

This was mainly driven by ongoing success in attracting new small and medium-sized enterprise customers to its collections and payment platform.

It was also supported by strong growth in sales and rentals of point-of-sale devices, and the related transaction throughput.

Altron Document Solutions also contributed double-digit growth, helping to offset the declines from the company’s IT Services and Distribution divisions.

Looking at only its continuing operations, Altron’s operating profit rose by 15% and net profit after tax by 11%.

However, it reported an overall net decline in profit across the group. The group’s results show a net profit after tax of R258 million, down 7% from the same period last year.

Altron IT Services and Distribution divisions drag

Werner Kapp, Altron CEO

“Altron Digital Business has had a challenging half-year in a muted IT investment environment,” the company said.

“It has implemented a profit improvement strategy and remains focused on executing current mandates and growing market share.”

Altron stated that it continues to invest in growth, with R342 million in growth capital expenditure during the period, primarily focused on Netstar, Altron FinTech, and systems and platforms.

Altron recently launched its AI Factory, which it said provides South African companies with enterprise-level AI infrastructure and services.

“I am pleased with this period’s strong financial performance in the challenging economic environment,” said Altron CEO Werner Kapp.

“I am particularly encouraged by the growth and returns in our platforms segment, which we continue to invest behind to support Altron’s strategy.”

Kapp said Altron’s strong financial position and cash flow generation have allowed it to increase the interim dividend by 20% to 48 cents per share, reflecting the strong growth in headline earnings.

The positive momentum from the 2025 financial year carried into H1 FY26, with Altron delivering another strong set of results.

Altron said the group remains highly cash-generative and well-capitalised, providing a robust foundation and flexibility for executing its immediate strategic initiatives.

Altron continuing operations results

Altron continuing operations H1 FY26 (31 August 2025) Result H1 FY26 H1 FY25 Change Revenue R4.8 billion R4.9 billion -1% EBITDA R938 million R905 million +4% Operating profit R549 million R477 million +15% Net profit after tax R330 million R298 million +11%

Altron Group results

Altron Group H1 FY26 (31 August 2025) Result H1 FY26 H1 FY25 Change Revenue R4.9 billion R5.1 billion -4% EBITDA R905 million R891 million +2% Operating profit R516 million R463 million +11% Net profit after tax R258 million R276 million -7%

Altron division results