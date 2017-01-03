Cell C pushing to be first with new service offerings

Cell C said it remains focussed on providing customers with innovative and affordable products and will strive to be the first with new service offerings.

Cell C had a strong year and was the first mobile network operator in Africa to launch Wi-Fi calling for the iPhone.

The company is also the only mobile operator in South Africa to offer Wi-Fi calling commercially.

Cell C also made big strides in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market – breaking the 1-million MVNO subscriber mark in 2016.

Investment

The operator continues to invest in its network and switched on LTE Advanced in three major metros.

This year, Cell C also entered the fibre-to-the-home market with its C-Fibre products, and for big data users it launched LTE 100GB and LTE 200GB packages at less than a cent per MB.

When asked what consumers can expect from Cell C in 2017, it said it “will continue to provide customers with innovative and affordable products and services”.

“We will strive to be the first to bring new service offerings that will simplify our customers’ lifestyles without putting a dent in their pockets,” said Cell C.

Now read: Cell C gives free access to university websites