Simple graph shows why Telkom’s data-centric mobile strategy is a winner

Akamai has released its Q3 2016 State of the Internet report, which shows exponential growth in mobile data traffic over the last few years, while voice traffic is almost flat.

The Akamai report uses insight from mobile vendor Ericsson, which has a presence in over 180 countries and a customer base representing more than 1,000 networks.

The result is a base for calculating world total mobile traffic on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks.

Mobile data traffic growth is driven by increased smartphone adoption and a continued increase in average data volumes per user – fuelled by increased viewing of video content.

In the third quarter, data traffic grew more than 11% quarter-over-quarter and more than 51% year-over-year.

Looking at a five-year period, cumulative voice traffic growth was 38%, while cumulative data traffic growth was over 1,450%.

Telkom’s data-centric mobile strategy

Telkom is currently the only mobile operator in South Africa which has a truly data-centric mobile product strategy.

This is possible because it does not rely heavily on voice revenue to fund its operations.

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko is so confident about their strategy that he recently said “voice ought to be free” and that data is the new voice.

Telkom’s FreeMe packages, launched in July, offer subscribers free texts, free data for instant messaging services, free calls to Telkom mobile and Telkom fixed-line numbers, and free Wi-Fi at certain hotspots.

The mobile packages show Telkom’s intention to move away from voice as a large revenue source.