MyBroadband War Drive – Joburg to Durban

MyBroadband has tested the mobile data speeds of South African operators in a war drive from Johannesburg to Durban.
The tests were conducted on four Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones using the Ookla speed test app.
The download and upload speeds of Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom were tested while travelling from Centurion to Umhlanga on 20 December.
Vodacom took top spot in terms of average download speed, while MTN narrowly beat it when it came to the least number of failed tests.
Cell C and Telkom had numerous failed tests, showing that outside of the major metros their coverage is not on par with Vodacom and MTN’s.
War Drive Results
The results of the war drive are detailed in the graphic and table below.
The networks were ranked according to their average download speeds, with the top 10 download speeds from the tests also shown.
War Drive Data
The table below shows the speed test data from the War Drive.
Certain locations were marked by the road travelled and their distance to Durban. Example: N3 462KM (on the N3, 462km to Durban).
The “F” entries indicate a failed test (no network connection).
|Location
|
Vodacom
|
MTN
|
Cell C
|
Telkom
|Speed (Mbps)
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Up
|N1 Samrand
|8.21
|21.67
|21.96
|5.94
|22.01
|23.49
|57.74
|9.75
|N1 Vodacom World
|41.92
|19.36
|32.79
|4.85
|0.17
|2.64
|84.84
|9.06
|N1 Cell C Office
|28.33
|25.21
|17.45
|21.13
|26.02
|12.24
|45.34
|3.94
|N3 Bedfordview
|23.47
|14.1
|19.32
|13.22
|10.87
|4
|44.11
|0.96
|N3 Spruitview
|13.15
|6.24
|4.71
|3.44
|11.6
|4.45
|0.48
|0.84
|N3 Hiedelberg
|11.38
|7.44
|0.88
|2.31
|1.87
|0.8
|9.87
|6.7
|De Hoek Plaza
|11.59
|3.05
|15.17
|4.63
|3.64
|2.66
|F
|F
|N3 462KM
|25.53
|1.13
|0.24
|0.22
|5.49
|4.24
|F
|F
|Wilge Plaza
|40.59
|9.65
|14.83
|3.58
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 427KM
|F
|F
|6.5
|1.59
|6.5
|0.04
|F
|F
|N3 400KM
|1.78
|3.16
|6.63
|2.18
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 376KM
|4.01
|3.28
|9.9
|2.14
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Vrede
|3.06
|0.07
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 345KM
|3.77
|3.44
|9.47
|0.18
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 318KM
|1.79
|0.9
|4.27
|2.62
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Harrismith
|28.21
|6.33
|6.41
|4.16
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Swinburne
|45.1
|9.32
|6.84
|1.9
|4.21
|1.11
|F
|F
|Van Reenen’s Pass Start
|F
|F
|1.04
|2.74
|5.57
|4.07
|F
|F
|Van Reenen’s Pass End
|F
|F
|1.3
|0.67
|1.97
|0.56
|F
|F
|Tugela Plaza
|F
|F
|3.27
|3.56
|4.29
|1.2
|F
|F
|N3 220KM
|F
|F
|1.51
|0.01
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Winterton
|30.74
|11.7
|3.75
|4.39
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Grey Town
|22.9
|11.62
|3.55
|3.56
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Estcourt Wembesi
|30.85
|9.39
|2.63
|2.75
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Estcourt South
|3.49
|1.49
|6.54
|3.31
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 150KM
|24.54
|9.88
|6.48
|3.65
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Mooi River
|9.14
|0.01
|5.97
|0.19
|0.04
|0
|F
|F
|N3 Curry’s Post
|4.12
|2.42
|33.54
|4.59
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Lion’s River
|20.47
|4.86
|1.58
|0.01
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Howick
|0.87
|0
|9.76
|2.02
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Hilton
|16.18
|0.09
|8.28
|4.86
|3.67
|0.5
|F
|F
|N3 Pietermaritzburg
|28.93
|18.33
|13.5
|10.98
|1.34
|0.01
|F
|F
|N3 Midlands Mall
|5.32
|3.3
|22.94
|5.92
|0.2
|1.83
|0
|5.08
|N3 Market Road
|11.22
|0.27
|16.87
|4.25
|0.13
|0.01
|F
|F
|N3 Umlaas Road
|46.28
|17.06
|4.94
|0.5
|7.33
|1.41
|F
|F
|N3 Cato Ridge
|39.39
|13.19
|29.27
|9.08
|16.07
|4.38
|F
|F
|N3 Hammarsdale
|5.42
|0.36
|0.92
|1.56
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Hillcrest
|4.95
|0.58
|4.02
|1.36
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Marianhill
|35.82
|6.45
|39.43
|8.28
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Westville (Pavillion)
|25.22
|2.4
|23
|3.29
|F
|F
|1.42
|3.38
|N3 Umgeni Road
|15.7
|6.34
|21.02
|10.42
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Queen Nandi Drive
|37.95
|9.76
|31.07
|13.72
|F
|F
|F
|F
|N3 Umhlanga
|12.22
|8.32
|37.82
|18.54
|F
|F
|7.94
|4.01
The Test Bench
The four Galaxy S7 phones were attached to our test bench for the duration of the drive.
A special thank you must go out to BusinessTech journalist Ryan Brothwell for conducting the tests in the longest War Drive in MyBroadband’s history.
