MyBroadband War Drive – Joburg to Durban

MyBroadband has tested the mobile data speeds of South African operators in a war drive from Johannesburg to Durban.

The tests were conducted on four Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones using the Ookla speed test app.

The download and upload speeds of Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom were tested while travelling from Centurion to Umhlanga on 20 December.

Vodacom took top spot in terms of average download speed, while MTN narrowly beat it when it came to the least number of failed tests.

Cell C and Telkom had numerous failed tests, showing that outside of the major metros their coverage is not on par with Vodacom and MTN’s.

War Drive Results

The results of the war drive are detailed in the graphic and table below.

The networks were ranked according to their average download speeds, with the top 10 download speeds from the tests also shown.

War Drive Data

The table below shows the speed test data from the War Drive.

Certain locations were marked by the road travelled and their distance to Durban. Example: N3 462KM (on the N3, 462km to Durban).

The “F” entries indicate a failed test (no network connection).

Location Vodacom MTN Cell C Telkom Speed (Mbps) Down Up Down Up Down Up Down Up N1 Samrand 8.21 21.67 21.96 5.94 22.01 23.49 57.74 9.75 N1 Vodacom World 41.92 19.36 32.79 4.85 0.17 2.64 84.84 9.06 N1 Cell C Office 28.33 25.21 17.45 21.13 26.02 12.24 45.34 3.94 N3 Bedfordview 23.47 14.1 19.32 13.22 10.87 4 44.11 0.96 N3 Spruitview 13.15 6.24 4.71 3.44 11.6 4.45 0.48 0.84 N3 Hiedelberg 11.38 7.44 0.88 2.31 1.87 0.8 9.87 6.7 De Hoek Plaza 11.59 3.05 15.17 4.63 3.64 2.66 F F N3 462KM 25.53 1.13 0.24 0.22 5.49 4.24 F F Wilge Plaza 40.59 9.65 14.83 3.58 F F F F N3 427KM F F 6.5 1.59 6.5 0.04 F F N3 400KM 1.78 3.16 6.63 2.18 F F F F N3 376KM 4.01 3.28 9.9 2.14 F F F F N3 Vrede 3.06 0.07 F F F F F F N3 345KM 3.77 3.44 9.47 0.18 F F F F N3 318KM 1.79 0.9 4.27 2.62 F F F F N3 Harrismith 28.21 6.33 6.41 4.16 F F F F N3 Swinburne 45.1 9.32 6.84 1.9 4.21 1.11 F F Van Reenen’s Pass Start F F 1.04 2.74 5.57 4.07 F F Van Reenen’s Pass End F F 1.3 0.67 1.97 0.56 F F Tugela Plaza F F 3.27 3.56 4.29 1.2 F F N3 220KM F F 1.51 0.01 F F F F N3 Winterton 30.74 11.7 3.75 4.39 F F F F N3 Grey Town 22.9 11.62 3.55 3.56 F F F F N3 Estcourt Wembesi 30.85 9.39 2.63 2.75 F F F F N3 Estcourt South 3.49 1.49 6.54 3.31 F F F F N3 150KM 24.54 9.88 6.48 3.65 F F F F N3 Mooi River 9.14 0.01 5.97 0.19 0.04 0 F F N3 Curry’s Post 4.12 2.42 33.54 4.59 F F F F N3 Lion’s River 20.47 4.86 1.58 0.01 F F F F N3 Howick 0.87 0 9.76 2.02 F F F F N3 Hilton 16.18 0.09 8.28 4.86 3.67 0.5 F F N3 Pietermaritzburg 28.93 18.33 13.5 10.98 1.34 0.01 F F N3 Midlands Mall 5.32 3.3 22.94 5.92 0.2 1.83 0 5.08 N3 Market Road 11.22 0.27 16.87 4.25 0.13 0.01 F F N3 Umlaas Road 46.28 17.06 4.94 0.5 7.33 1.41 F F N3 Cato Ridge 39.39 13.19 29.27 9.08 16.07 4.38 F F N3 Hammarsdale 5.42 0.36 0.92 1.56 F F F F N3 Hillcrest 4.95 0.58 4.02 1.36 F F F F N3 Marianhill 35.82 6.45 39.43 8.28 F F F F N3 Westville (Pavillion) 25.22 2.4 23 3.29 F F 1.42 3.38 N3 Umgeni Road 15.7 6.34 21.02 10.42 F F F F N3 Queen Nandi Drive 37.95 9.76 31.07 13.72 F F F F N3 Umhlanga 12.22 8.32 37.82 18.54 F F 7.94 4.01

The Test Bench

The four Galaxy S7 phones were attached to our test bench for the duration of the drive.

A special thank you must go out to BusinessTech journalist Ryan Brothwell for conducting the tests in the longest War Drive in MyBroadband’s history.

