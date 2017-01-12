MTN Deal: Free 50GB and 10,000 minutes on new contracts

MTN has launched a Fri-Yay deal, which is only available on Friday 13 January, offering new contract subscribers 50GB data and 10,000 MTN-to-MTN minutes free on new contracts.
“Customers who sign up for a new contract (including ports) or perform an upgrade on specific price plans with a device will qualify for the additional free value,” MTN said.
The free 50GB data and 10,000 MTN-to-MTN minutes per month will be provided to subscribers for the duration of their 24-month contract.
Consumers who sign up for the price plans listed in the table below will receive the free data and calls.
|MTN Friday Deal
|Standard Package
|Free Value
|Price Plan
|Minutes
|SMS
|Data
|Data
|MTN-to-MTN Minutes
|My MTNChoice + S
|100
|100
|2GB
|50GB
|10,000
|My MTNChoice + M
|350
|350
|5GB
|50GB
|10,000
|My MTNChoice + L
|500
|500
|7GB
|50GB
|10,000
|Sky Lite
|Unlimited (FUP 3,600 minutes)
|Unlimited
|3GB
|50GB
|10,000
|Sky Medium
|Unlimited (FUP 4,500 minutes)
|Unlimited
|15GB
|50GB
|10,000
|Sky Max
|Unlimited (FUP 7,500 minutes)
|Unlimited
|25GB
|50GB
|10,000
