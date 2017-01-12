MTN Deal: Free 50GB and 10,000 minutes on new contracts

12 January 2017

MTN has launched a Fri-Yay deal, which is only available on Friday 13 January, offering new contract subscribers 50GB data and 10,000 MTN-to-MTN minutes free on new contracts.

“Customers who sign up for a new contract (including ports) or perform an upgrade on specific price plans with a device will qualify for the additional free value,” MTN said.

The free 50GB data and 10,000 MTN-to-MTN minutes per month will be provided to subscribers for the duration of their 24-month contract.

Consumers who sign up for the price plans listed in the table below will receive the free data and calls.

MTN Friday Deal
Standard Package Free Value
Price Plan Minutes SMS Data Data MTN-to-MTN Minutes
My MTNChoice + S 100 100 2GB 50GB 10,000
My MTNChoice + M 350 350 5GB 50GB 10,000
My MTNChoice + L 500 500 7GB 50GB 10,000
Sky Lite Unlimited (FUP 3,600 minutes) Unlimited 3GB 50GB 10,000
Sky Medium Unlimited (FUP 4,500 minutes) Unlimited 15GB 50GB 10,000
Sky Max Unlimited (FUP 7,500 minutes) Unlimited 25GB 50GB 10,000

