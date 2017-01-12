MTN Deal: Free 50GB and 10,000 minutes on new contracts

MTN has launched a Fri-Yay deal, which is only available on Friday 13 January, offering new contract subscribers 50GB data and 10,000 MTN-to-MTN minutes free on new contracts.

“Customers who sign up for a new contract (including ports) or perform an upgrade on specific price plans with a device will qualify for the additional free value,” MTN said.

The free 50GB data and 10,000 MTN-to-MTN minutes per month will be provided to subscribers for the duration of their 24-month contract.

Consumers who sign up for the price plans listed in the table below will receive the free data and calls.