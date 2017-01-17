How to avoid bill shock and disappearing data – MTN

MTN has launched an education drive to help subscribers minimise bill shock and manage their data bundles.

“Due to lack of insight, customers have unwittingly experienced bill shock and had their experience spoiled by inexplicable or rapidly depleting data,” said MTN.

Access to social media platforms, streaming, and software updates account for the bulk of data consumption.

“Consumers are unaware that, on average, they consume approximately 4.6GB and 1.4GB of data over a four-day period when they login to Instagram and Facebook on the 2G and 3G network,” said MTN.

Tests have also found that devices running on certain operating systems consume more data than other devices for the same usage patterns.

The difference in the data depletion rate was as high as 10% between devices in certain instances, it said.

Automatic updates

MTN said customers must manually deactivate software updates in their cellular data settings if they wish to save their data bundles.

A Wi-Fi connection – linked to a DSL or fibre line – is more cost effective when downloading updates.

The company said the speed of 4G networks also means LTE-compatible devices consume data at a much faster rate than before.

Paired with instant messaging services where videos and images are constantly shared, and data bundles can be consumed rapidly.

“While this might appear to be cost effective, many users are unaware that sending videos and pictures consumes data bundles, and this can escalate to up to 16MB per message.”

