Qualcomm unveils LTE chip that promises download speeds as fast as fibre

Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon X20 LTE chipset, its seventh-generation LTE multimode modem.
The chipset is built on the 10nm FinFET process and is the “first commercially announced Gigabit LTE chipset designed to deliver fibre-like LTE Category 18 download speeds”.
Qualcomm said speeds of up to 1.2Gbps are possible with the chip – a 20% improvement over the previous generation.
“Additionally, it allows support for up to 5 x 20MHz downlink carrier aggregation across licensed and unlicensed FDD and TDD radio frequencies.”
The Snapdragon X20 LTE modem is supported by the first commercially announced single-chip RF transceiver capable of simultaneously receiving up to 12 spatial streams of LTE data, added Qualcomm.
The X20 LTE modem also features more advanced dual-SIM functionality.
