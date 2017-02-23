New 14-digit phone numbers for machines – Vodacom ready for deadline

Vodacom said it is on track to meet the 24 March deadline for moving machine-to-machine devices on its network to 14-digit phone numbers.

ICASA proposed the new numbering scheme in its draft numbering plan regulations in September 2012. Its aim is the efficient allocation and use of numbers in South Africa.

“With the dramatic increase in the number of machine-to-machine devices being deployed in South Africa, the availability of 10-digit mobile numbers has come under pressure,” said Vodacom.

“This has prompted ICASA to create a dedicated 14-digit number range that will cater for all M2M services.”

“Vodacom has a dedicated team which was established to manage this process and we are on track to meet ICASA’s deadline,” said Deon Liebenberg, managing executive for Vodacom IoT.

Vodacom asked clients who have not migrated to do so before 28 February 2017, or contact the project team at [email protected]

Where customers do not comply with migration requirements, Vodacom said it will consider disconnecting those numbers from its network, or forcibly changing them.

A forced migration may result in a service disruption, said Vodacom.

