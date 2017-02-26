Telkom FreeMe Family – 30GB, free calls, and free WhatsApp to share for R699

Telkom has launched new FreeMe Family postpaid packages, which allow the account holder to share data, free calls, free SMS, and free WhatsApp with their family.

Telkom’s FreeMe Family packages come in three sizes – 30GB, 50GB, and Unlimited – priced at R699, R999, and R1,499 respectively.

The packages include unlimited free calls to Telkom numbers (fixed and mobile), free Wi-Fi, and free messaging and calling using WhatsApp, Viber, and BBM.

All the packages come with four free Multi-SIMs, with the option to add up to 10 SIMs at R9 each.

The main SIM-holder can allocate the data and calls as required, which provides them with the freedom to design custom packages for each family member.

Telkom said its FreeMe Family plans offer the best out-of-bundle rates in the market – R0.69 per minute for voice calls, 29c per MB for data, and 30c per SMS.

Customers can opt for a 24-month contract with a device, or a month-to-month SIM-only option.

Telkom FreeMe Family Package FreeMe Family 30GB FreeMe Family 50GB FreeMe Family Unlimited Inclusive Data 30GB 50GB Unlimited (100GB FUP) Free WhatsApp messages and calls Yes Yes Yes Free Wi-Fi Yes Yes Yes Free Telkom- to-Telkom calls Yes Yes Yes Free SMS Yes Yes Yes 3 free Multi-SIMs Yes Yes Yes Shared off-network minutes 300 500 1,000 Monthly Price R699 R999 R1,499

