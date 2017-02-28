Telkom has become the most innovative mobile network in South Africa

Telkom has become the “most innovative mobile network operator in the country”, according to Tariffic.

The cellphone-bill-optimisation company said with the launch of FreeMe and FreeMe Family, the company has hit two homeruns.

The three new FreeMe Family packages are data-focused, and include free Telkom-to-Telkom calls, WhatsApp usages, and a large SMS allocation.

FreeMe Family 30GB – includes 300 off-net minutes for R699 pm.

– includes 300 off-net minutes for R699 pm. FreeMe Family 50GB – includes 500 off-net minutes for R999 pm.

– includes 500 off-net minutes for R999 pm. FreeMe Family Unlimited (FUP 100GB) – includes 1,000 off-net minutes for R1,499.

“All contracts come with three SIM cards for different family members, but more can be ordered if required,” said Tariffic.

The account holder can allocate the contract’s included value to individuals as required. Top-up purchases are also available if data is depleted.

“In terms of value for money, this can’t be beat. There is no other postpaid solution in the market that can get you as much data and minutes across, say, three devices than these packages.”

Tariffic stated that similar plans are available in the US, but a combination of revenue generation, technical capabilities, and market competition have contributed to their delayed launch in South Africa.

Wrong contracts

“Mobile operators make a huge chunk of their profits from ensuring that their users are on the wrong packages. Telkom’s new FreeMe Family packages aim to reduce this overspend,” said Tariffic.

Another potential reason for the delayed introduction of the packages is their reliance on systems which let consumers allocate minutes and data to multiple users in real time.

Tariffic added that the FreeMe Family packages can also be used for small businesses.

“Small businesses have been left in the dark when it comes to cellphone management. It is for this reason that such innovation is applauded,” said Tariffic.

Tariffic said it is extending its online management suite to SMMEs and is launching a new offering, aimed exclusively at helping SMMEs manage their cellular spend.

