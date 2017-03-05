Telkom launching new mobile data deal that matches your ADSL account

Telkom will soon launch a new Integrated Data product that users can add onto their existing Telkom account.

“The product will allow you to purchase the same amount of data as per your current SoftCap product/data allocation, but specifically for use via a mobile device,” said Telkom.

Users will also be able to “top up” and benefit from preferential rates for out-of-bundle data purchases.

“We aim to launch this product on 1 April 2017 and will offer more product details at launch,” said Telkom spokesperson Jacqui O’Sullivan.

Integrated Data service promotion ending

The announcement comes after Telkom stated that its current Integrated Data service promotion ends on 31 March.

The service offered Telkom customers a Telkom Internet SIM, which gave them a data allocation to use in the event their fixed-line connection went down.

The SIM only works on the Telkom 3G/LTE network, and the service was part of a promotional offering which was launched in 2015.

“During the promotional period, SoftCap Internet accounts were entitled to consume their fixed Internet data bundle on mobile, and uncapped accounts were allocated a fair amount of usage,” said Telkom.

“Going forward, we would like to offer our customers a more permanent solution in the form of our new Integrated Data Product,” said O’Sullivan.

Telkom set new data limits for SoftCap and uncapped accounts on the existing Integrated Data service, which will come into effect on 1 April.

This sees uncapped and SoftCap users’ Integrated Data allocations decrease. For example: 100GB SoftCap or 8Mbps uncapped users will now receive 2GB of mobile data per month.