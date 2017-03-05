We have the best network in Cape Town, Durban, and Tshwane – MTN SA

MTN SA CEO Mteto Nyati said they now have the best mobile network in Cape Town, Durban, and Tshwane, and are close to taking the top spot in Johannesburg.

Nyati said MTN’s focus in 2016 was on eight key cities in South Africa, with the aim of having the best network in each of these cities.

“We have just completed benchmark exercises in four of those key cities, and we are now number one in three – Cape Town, Durban, and Tshwane,” said Nyati.

He said MTN is number two in Johannesburg, but is closing in on the top network provider in this region.

“We are comfortable that we have delivered on the objective that we have set for ourselves.”

Nyati said MTN subscribers are benefitting from the improved network quality, which is illustrated in the company’s higher net promoter scores.

MTN South Africa has significantly increased its net promoter score recently, particularly at the end of 2016. It went up by 8% compared to the same period in 2015, reaching 81%.

