How Crystal Mobile is handling data expiry and top-ups

Crystal Mobile does not have data top-ups in the classic sense, but will instead let clients upgrade to the next package level if they run out of data.

Crystal Web CEO Shaun Kaplan said the top-up concept typically creates “a pricing disparity to end users”.

“There are a number of options we are exploring in this regard to make it simpler and more affordable for mobile data users to maintain an always-on connection,” he said.

Crystal Web launched its mobile service at the start of February, offering a special where you could sign up for an account and only pay R1 for the first month.

Packages range between 500MB for R69 per month to 3GB for R299.

As with standard Vodacom bundles, Kaplan said data expires at the end of every month.

“This is a very fresh product range and will undergo a number of evolutionary iterations in the coming years, and dependent on the uptake, we plan for revolutionary iterations as well.”

“Mobile data, just as with DSL data, benefits from favourable higher uptake economies of scale and we have a number of strategic options predicated on the scale that the service grows into.”