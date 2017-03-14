Cell C’s impressive network growth

Cell C has revealed its latest network statistics, which show the company now has approximately 5,000 sites – of which 2,500 are LTE and over 2,000 are LTE-Advanced.

“Cell C’s products and services were supported by significant investments in its infrastructure, with the roll-out of additional sites over the last financial year,” it said.

In 2016, Cell C started the replacement of the core transmission legacy SDH technology with new IP-MPLS and DWDM Core.

This was done to increase capacity and support the growth in data usage on the network, reduce reliance on third-party transmission providers, and improve network redundancy.

During 2016, Cell C invested approximately R3.4 billion in its network and other fixed and intangible assets.

Cell C’s total capital expenditure over the last four years amounted to more than R11.6 billion.

Cell C was also the first mobile operator in Africa to offer Wi-Fi Calling on Apple smartphones in 2016, and currently offers the service on more than 20 devices.

It remains the only operator in South Africa to offer this service commercially to customers, it said.

