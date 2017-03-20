No speed difference with MTN 50GB free data

The Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa (ASA) has dismissed a complaint against MTN’s Fri-YaY 50GB data deal, which alleged that free data in the package is served over a “lower bandwidth line”.
The complainant argued that MTN’s advertising neglected to clarify that an additional 50GB of mobile data which forms part of the deal is put on a “lower bandwidth line” – which results in slow connectivity and inferior performance.
MTN refuted the allegation, stating that the complainant was using a 3G-only device (an Asus FE170CG Fonepad 7), which has a WAP Proxy configuration that was affecting his data speeds.
“To remedy the situation, the complainant should either remove the Proxy IP address, or the complainant could dial *123*13# to receive new APN configuration settings,” said MTN.
“Clearly the complainant’s experience and frustration is as a result of a technical setting, and not as a result of misleading advertising,” said MTN.
The ASA ruled that the technical issue was behind the slow Internet speeds, and subsequently dismissed the complaint.
