Surprise result in Johannesburg mobile speed tests

MyBroadband’s latest mobile drive test results in Johannesburg show that Cell C has the best data network in the area.

The tests were conducted on 18 March using four Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones and our new speed test platform.

The tests involved a wide range of locations, including tests at 120km/h on the N1 and M1 highways and stationary tests in neighbourhoods.

This was the most comprehensive testing MyBroadband has ever conducted in Johannesburg – with tests in Booysens in the south, to Midrand in the north, and Roodepoort in the west.

In total, 69 mobile broadband speed tests were conducted between 07:00 and 11:00.

The results

The test results show that Cell C had the best performance, followed by MTN, Vodacom, and Telkom.

These results challenge the long-held belief that Vodacom has the best network across South Africa.

It also confirmed former MTN SA CEO Mteto Nyati’s claim that they have the best network in Cape Town, Durban, and Tshwane, and are close to taking the top spot in Johannesburg.

MTN and Cell C have invested billions into their networks over the past two years, focusing on Johannesburg.

The latest speed test results show that these investments are paying off, with a big increases in performance.

The infographic and table below provide an overview of the Johannesburg network tests.