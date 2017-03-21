Surprise result in Johannesburg mobile speed tests

MyBroadband’s latest mobile drive test results in Johannesburg show that Cell C has the best data network in the area.

The tests were conducted on 18 March using four Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones and our new speed test platform.

The tests involved a wide range of locations, including tests at 120km/h on the N1 and M1 highways and stationary tests in neighbourhoods.

This was the most comprehensive testing MyBroadband has ever conducted in Johannesburg – with tests in Booysens in the south, to Midrand in the north, and Roodepoort in the west.

In total, 69 mobile broadband speed tests were conducted between 07:00 and 11:00.

The results

The test results show that Cell C had the best performance, followed by MTN, Vodacom, and Telkom.

These results challenge the long-held belief that Vodacom has the best network across South Africa.

It also confirmed former MTN SA CEO Mteto Nyati’s claim that they have the best network in Cape Town, Durban, and Tshwane, and are close to taking the top spot in Johannesburg.

MTN and Cell C have invested billions into their networks over the past two years, focusing on Johannesburg.

The latest speed test results show that these investments are paying off, with a big increases in performance.

The infographic and table below provide an overview of the Johannesburg network tests.

War Drive - Johannesburg

Cell C
Location Ping (ms) Download (kbps) Upload (kbps)
Samrand N1 19 33841 15862
Ultra City N1 19 27241 10356
Olifantsfontein N1 19 34723 3779
Allandale N1 19 18046 22205
Buccleuch N1 18 51392 8149
Marlboro N1 18 17484 16798
Grayston M1 18 12502 5787
Corlett M1 17 40638 20588
Atholl-Oaklands M1 18 27227 19159
Glenhove M1 19 55377 10956
Riviera M1 18 28661 21179
Joe Slovo M1 16 39633 22897
Victoria M1 20 19123 19039
Empire M1 19 35073 7941
Smit M1 27 37705 5149
M1/M2 interchange 17 8369 6313
Booysens M1 19 18596 2624
Southdale / Heronmere Rd. 17 37154 17131
Selby / John St. 17 24338 22431
Selby / Webber 18 17280 5817
Standard Bank CBD 18 29239 19768
Telkom / Post Office CBD 32 47027 19191
Luthuli House 35 22934 14127
Metro Hall 35 8311 18366
Braamfontein / Jorrisen 33 26906 16377
Jan Smuts / Empire 34 26701 20554
M1 onramp 35 79796 21690
Westcliff Hotel 419 6044 290
Zoo Lake 33 96053 9496
Rosebank / Jan Smuts 34 44692 21122
Grosvenor Corner Rosebank 38 14119 19731
Dunkeld Gardens / Bompas 33 70789 22996
Hyde Park Corner 34 37799 19472
William Nicol / 2nd 32 82932 20709
Hurlingham 36 22381 410
Pick ‘n Pay Hurlingham 35 92765 8837
Sandton (Grayston/Sandton) 33 72716 22056
1 Sandton Drive 33 27994 8389
Katherine / 5th 37 20011 5944
ICASA 32 95579 22267
Ster-Kinekor 32 33337 22230
Wendywood / Bowling 37 1717 0
Morning Glen Mall 33 49682 4874
Rivonia / Kelvin 33 43607 5984
Summit / North 39 22146 2092
Riverside Junction 35 33833 9425
Bryanston / Wilton 40 9567 1072
The Campus 37 22852 6787
Microsoft / MultiSource / Tiger Brands 34 73761 23060
William Nicol N1 offramp 19 20959 21853
Monte Casino 17 66208 21656
Fourways 19 6711 2564
The Baron on Main 32 30638 10372
Witkoppen / Hyperion 32 15226 2111
Builders Warehouse Northriding 17 9251 2815
Malibongwe N1 offramp 19 35742 20036
Beyers Naudé N1 19 34852 6751
MTN Roodepoort 19 18361 2373
Mountainview Centre 14th Ave. 18 79062 17438
Beyers Naudé McDonald’s 20 27769 21041
Fairland WorldWear 26 6807 2057
Malibongwe N1 20 19588 14508
William Nicol N1 18 10877 3467
Rivonia N1 18 40984 20820
Mall of Africa 18 4985 13485
Halfway Gardens 20 21489 15739
New Road / Lever 19 6351 1312
Vodacom Boulevard 18 20598 12734
Noordwyk 18 20016 5619
Average 31 33278 12612
MTN
Location Ping (ms) Download (kbps) Upload (kbps)
Samrand N1 24 12579 8490
Ultra City N1 22 44112 15729
Olifantsfontein N1 21 17740 1210
Allandale N1 22 31693 17069
Buccleuch N1 22 22790 6357
Marlboro N1 21 19269 8525
Grayston M1 29 50220 17716
Corlett M1 23 38974 21872
Atholl-Oaklands M1 22 19301 19916
Glenhove M1 36 19832 15078
Riviera M1 23 27464 19602
Joe Slovo M1 22 47318 22405
Victoria M1 23 52305 20079
Empire M1 23 43470 19033
Smit M1 32 21431 20802
M1/M2 interchange 22 20778 17266
Booysens M1 23 15218 1917
Southdale / Heronmere Rd. 31 7086 1494
Selby / John St. 24 51472 20655
Selby / Webber 28 12240 6677
Standard Bank CBD 23 26346 17366
Telkom / Post Office CBD 23 31395 22562
Luthuli House 22 19361 17794
Metro Hall 23 20617 20961
Braamfontein / Jorrisen 22 17605 21329
Jan Smuts / Empire 23 29091 17842
M1 onramp 28160 9342
Westcliff Hotel 40 40338 1151
Zoo Lake 39 49599 22107
Rosebank / Jan Smuts 37 60811 22214
Grosvenor Corner Rosebank 35 39122 22316
Dunkeld Gardens / Bompas 38 58045 19859
Hyde Park Corner 37 29874 19731
William Nicol / 2nd 38 24062 1907
Hurlingham 36 64708 20615
Pick ‘n Pay Hurlingham 38 25603 6741
Sandton (Grayston/Sandton) 38 44768 21328
1 Sandton Drive 38 45846 18374
Katherine / 5th 39 35477 22136
ICASA 40 46095 23343
Ster-Kinekor 42 35507 7187
Wendywood / Bowling 46 28539 5449
Morning Glen Mall 39 11331 14338
Rivonia / Kelvin 41 15891 2828
Summit / North 51 20377 3029
Riverside Junction 38 39700 2285
Bryanston / Wilton 48 35154 5696
The Campus 47 21619 6559
Microsoft / MultiSource / Tiger Brands 39 23472 21008
William Nicol N1 offramp 37 47676 23233
Monte Casino 44 12508 3205
Fourways 39 20960 8109
The Baron on Main 37 51559 23136
Witkoppen / Hyperion 54 4893 742
Builders Warehouse Northriding 36 7343 12937
Malibongwe N1 offramp 37 5171 2964
Beyers Naudé N1 53 11629 1925
MTN Roodepoort 39 7048 4774
Mountainview Centre 14th Ave. 39 43181 10788
Beyers Naudé McDonald’s 38 31553 5853
Fairland WorldWear 38 48326 20866
Malibongwe N1 36 33153 9037
William Nicol N1 52 2998 17819
Rivonia N1 38 16768 21004
Mall of Africa 54 8232 6167
Halfway Gardens 37 55421 15374
New Road / Lever 40 18836 2329
Vodacom Boulevard 48 8955 1466
Noordwyk 37 22173 7779
Average 35 29017 13026
Vodacom
Location Ping (ms) Download (kbps) Upload (kbps)
Samrand N1 24 1130 2576
Ultra City N1 23 8233 18001
Olifantsfontein N1 20 15557 13217
Allandale N1 24 48973 18458
Buccleuch N1 20 32912 13708
Marlboro N1 21 34264 17096
Grayston M1 32 15984 15118
Corlett M1 27 33666 17930
Atholl-Oaklands M1 25 62939 15057
Glenhove M1 27 16170 11801
Riviera M1 26 40554 21503
Joe Slovo M1 27 45248 21950
Victoria M1 60 18931 14712
Empire M1 27 15855 13662
Smit M1 32 15153 15596
M1/M2 interchange 31 15114 7563
Booysens M1 62 10345 4981
Southdale / Heronmere Rd. 27 0 17717
Selby / John St. 25 35379 17572
Selby / Webber 32 24616 2149
Standard Bank CBD 25 47516 22045
Telkom / Post Office CBD 22 41811 22885
Luthuli House 25 27046 16411
Metro Hall 24 20425 19828
Braamfontein / Jorrisen 26 27349 22618
Jan Smuts / Empire 23 19127 8705
M1 onramp 24 27793 15957
Westcliff Hotel 28 12251 2014
Zoo Lake 25 51305 19660
Rosebank / Jan Smuts 26 57130 21607
Grosvenor Corner Rosebank 25 46975 22546
Dunkeld Gardens / Bompas 28 52808 18398
Hyde Park Corner 27 57053 12776
Hurlingham 28 45417 13140
Pick ‘n Pay Hurlingham 28 9781 20007
Sandton (Grayston/Sandton) 28 18428 16702
1 Sandton Drive 26 27977 22102
Katherine / 5th 28 19409 21282
ICASA 26 54561 23813
Ster-Kinekor 29 14217 6214
Wendywood / Bowling 25 49589 15047
Morning Glen Mall 30 55070 7777
Rivonia / Kelvin 30 27652 17529
Summit / North 30 21968 1404
Riverside Junction 25 19343 16546
Bryanston / Wilton 25 33904 8453
The Campus 34 11623 836
Microsoft / MultiSource / Tiger Brands 29 61924 15325
William Nicol N1 offramp 27 21908 14609
Monte Casino 28 37949 6635
Fourways 30 5649 1150
The Baron on Main 28 42824 22162
Witkoppen / Hyperion 28 38901 18631
Builders Warehouse Northriding 27 12912 3485
Malibongwe N1 offramp 25 31249 12656
Beyers Naudé N1 26 32054 4502
MTN Roodepoort 27 19192 7039
Mountainview Centre 14th Ave. 33 15901 1360
Beyers Naudé McDonald’s 27 27315 16460
Fairland WorldWear 25 15100 1049
Malibongwe N1 27 49064 7844
William Nicol N1 21 29244 20478
Rivonia N1 26 14418 19677
Mall of Africa 21 8499 15725
Halfway Gardens 22 40224 18512
New Road / Lever 21 22487 13347
Vodacom Boulevard 19 30062 21379
Noordwyk 23 9879 8134
Average 27 28755 13924
Telkom
Location Ping (ms) Download (kbps) Upload (kbps)
Samrand N1 19 61155 6512
Ultra City N1 18 38767 2793
Olifantsfontein N1 20 12825 1722
Allandale N1 22 59890 8376
Buccleuch N1 21 15462 2603
Marlboro N1 17 10832 7992
Grayston M1 20 86290 6647
Corlett M1 18 79295 6900
Atholl-Oaklands M1 17 89588 7393
Glenhove M1 19 48205 6884
Riviera M1 20 75393 4276
Joe Slovo M1 18 46243 8757
Victoria M1 19 60716 5701
Empire M1 19 84143 4448
Smit M1 1797 526
M1/M2 interchange 35 14987 5487
Booysens M1 40 2798 1559
Southdale / Heronmere Rd. 36 11059 10131
Selby / John St. 36 81616 7672
Selby / Webber 37 29742 1148
Standard Bank CBD 37 37085 2821
Telkom / Post Office CBD 39 49346 6494
Luthuli House 39 35898 3766
Metro Hall 38 27062 1517
Braamfontein / Jorrisen 40 28034 1301
Jan Smuts / Empire 37 7165 1553
M1 onramp 37 85729 7942
Westcliff Hotel 54 25302 0
Zoo Lake 33 19665 9375
Rosebank / Jan Smuts 34 12938 1834
Grosvenor Corner Rosebank 101 1190 1910
Dunkeld Gardens / Bompas 482 37 25
Hyde Park Corner 34 8880 8985
William Nicol / 2nd 40 2741 1144
Hurlingham 33 11787 3893
Pick ‘n Pay Hurlingham 34 9624 1098
Sandton (Grayston/Sandton) 39 37992 2156
1 Sandton Drive 32 15760 6850
Katherine / 5th 41 8217 4682
ICASA 36 1942 4591
Ster-Kinekor 44 3149 1395
Wendywood / Bowling 39 76406 1818
Morning Glen Mall 38 6295 440
Rivonia / Kelvin 42 1218 0
Summit / North 38 11184 358
Riverside Junction 174 0 0
Bryanston / Wilton 0 0
The Campus 66 1066 175
Microsoft / MultiSource / Tiger Brands 39 82944 8352
William Nicol N1 offramp 45 29135 1514
Monte Casino 37 18960 5654
Fourways 42 2367 1754
The Baron on Main 94 799 480
Witkoppen / Hyperion 72 45 337
Builders Warehouse Northriding 47 5303 2478
Malibongwe N1 offramp 47 4208 5126
Beyers Naudé N1 40 8329 4435
MTN Roodepoort 0 0
Mountainview Centre 14th Ave. 43 19314 2012
Beyers Naudé McDonald’s 35 21551 636
Fairland WorldWear 38 68831 5440
Malibongwe N1 38 15252 6925
William Nicol N1 42 11040 0
Rivonia N1 38 45873 1333
Mall of Africa 37 8346 3209
Halfway Gardens 42 13944 1131
New Road / Lever 40 5188 2061
Vodacom Boulevard 40 19822 1060
Noordwyk 41 52835 2251
Average 46 27110 3476

