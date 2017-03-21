Surprise result in Johannesburg mobile speed tests

MyBroadband’s latest mobile drive test results in Johannesburg show that Cell C has the best data network in the area.
The tests were conducted on 18 March using four Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones and our new speed test platform.
The tests involved a wide range of locations, including tests at 120km/h on the N1 and M1 highways and stationary tests in neighbourhoods.
This was the most comprehensive testing MyBroadband has ever conducted in Johannesburg – with tests in Booysens in the south, to Midrand in the north, and Roodepoort in the west.
In total, 69 mobile broadband speed tests were conducted between 07:00 and 11:00.
The results
The test results show that Cell C had the best performance, followed by MTN, Vodacom, and Telkom.
These results challenge the long-held belief that Vodacom has the best network across South Africa.
It also confirmed former MTN SA CEO Mteto Nyati’s claim that they have the best network in Cape Town, Durban, and Tshwane, and are close to taking the top spot in Johannesburg.
MTN and Cell C have invested billions into their networks over the past two years, focusing on Johannesburg.
The latest speed test results show that these investments are paying off, with a big increases in performance.
The infographic and table below provide an overview of the Johannesburg network tests.
|Cell C
|Location
|Ping (ms)
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|Samrand N1
|19
|33841
|15862
|Ultra City N1
|19
|27241
|10356
|Olifantsfontein N1
|19
|34723
|3779
|Allandale N1
|19
|18046
|22205
|Buccleuch N1
|18
|51392
|8149
|Marlboro N1
|18
|17484
|16798
|Grayston M1
|18
|12502
|5787
|Corlett M1
|17
|40638
|20588
|Atholl-Oaklands M1
|18
|27227
|19159
|Glenhove M1
|19
|55377
|10956
|Riviera M1
|18
|28661
|21179
|Joe Slovo M1
|16
|39633
|22897
|Victoria M1
|20
|19123
|19039
|Empire M1
|19
|35073
|7941
|Smit M1
|27
|37705
|5149
|M1/M2 interchange
|17
|8369
|6313
|Booysens M1
|19
|18596
|2624
|Southdale / Heronmere Rd.
|17
|37154
|17131
|Selby / John St.
|17
|24338
|22431
|Selby / Webber
|18
|17280
|5817
|Standard Bank CBD
|18
|29239
|19768
|Telkom / Post Office CBD
|32
|47027
|19191
|Luthuli House
|35
|22934
|14127
|Metro Hall
|35
|8311
|18366
|Braamfontein / Jorrisen
|33
|26906
|16377
|Jan Smuts / Empire
|34
|26701
|20554
|M1 onramp
|35
|79796
|21690
|Westcliff Hotel
|419
|6044
|290
|Zoo Lake
|33
|96053
|9496
|Rosebank / Jan Smuts
|34
|44692
|21122
|Grosvenor Corner Rosebank
|38
|14119
|19731
|Dunkeld Gardens / Bompas
|33
|70789
|22996
|Hyde Park Corner
|34
|37799
|19472
|William Nicol / 2nd
|32
|82932
|20709
|Hurlingham
|36
|22381
|410
|Pick ‘n Pay Hurlingham
|35
|92765
|8837
|Sandton (Grayston/Sandton)
|33
|72716
|22056
|1 Sandton Drive
|33
|27994
|8389
|Katherine / 5th
|37
|20011
|5944
|ICASA
|32
|95579
|22267
|Ster-Kinekor
|32
|33337
|22230
|Wendywood / Bowling
|37
|1717
|0
|Morning Glen Mall
|33
|49682
|4874
|Rivonia / Kelvin
|33
|43607
|5984
|Summit / North
|39
|22146
|2092
|Riverside Junction
|35
|33833
|9425
|Bryanston / Wilton
|40
|9567
|1072
|The Campus
|37
|22852
|6787
|Microsoft / MultiSource / Tiger Brands
|34
|73761
|23060
|William Nicol N1 offramp
|19
|20959
|21853
|Monte Casino
|17
|66208
|21656
|Fourways
|19
|6711
|2564
|The Baron on Main
|32
|30638
|10372
|Witkoppen / Hyperion
|32
|15226
|2111
|Builders Warehouse Northriding
|17
|9251
|2815
|Malibongwe N1 offramp
|19
|35742
|20036
|Beyers Naudé N1
|19
|34852
|6751
|MTN Roodepoort
|19
|18361
|2373
|Mountainview Centre 14th Ave.
|18
|79062
|17438
|Beyers Naudé McDonald’s
|20
|27769
|21041
|Fairland WorldWear
|26
|6807
|2057
|Malibongwe N1
|20
|19588
|14508
|William Nicol N1
|18
|10877
|3467
|Rivonia N1
|18
|40984
|20820
|Mall of Africa
|18
|4985
|13485
|Halfway Gardens
|20
|21489
|15739
|New Road / Lever
|19
|6351
|1312
|Vodacom Boulevard
|18
|20598
|12734
|Noordwyk
|18
|20016
|5619
|Average
|31
|33278
|12612
|MTN
|Location
|Ping (ms)
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|Samrand N1
|24
|12579
|8490
|Ultra City N1
|22
|44112
|15729
|Olifantsfontein N1
|21
|17740
|1210
|Allandale N1
|22
|31693
|17069
|Buccleuch N1
|22
|22790
|6357
|Marlboro N1
|21
|19269
|8525
|Grayston M1
|29
|50220
|17716
|Corlett M1
|23
|38974
|21872
|Atholl-Oaklands M1
|22
|19301
|19916
|Glenhove M1
|36
|19832
|15078
|Riviera M1
|23
|27464
|19602
|Joe Slovo M1
|22
|47318
|22405
|Victoria M1
|23
|52305
|20079
|Empire M1
|23
|43470
|19033
|Smit M1
|32
|21431
|20802
|M1/M2 interchange
|22
|20778
|17266
|Booysens M1
|23
|15218
|1917
|Southdale / Heronmere Rd.
|31
|7086
|1494
|Selby / John St.
|24
|51472
|20655
|Selby / Webber
|28
|12240
|6677
|Standard Bank CBD
|23
|26346
|17366
|Telkom / Post Office CBD
|23
|31395
|22562
|Luthuli House
|22
|19361
|17794
|Metro Hall
|23
|20617
|20961
|Braamfontein / Jorrisen
|22
|17605
|21329
|Jan Smuts / Empire
|23
|29091
|17842
|M1 onramp
|–
|28160
|9342
|Westcliff Hotel
|40
|40338
|1151
|Zoo Lake
|39
|49599
|22107
|Rosebank / Jan Smuts
|37
|60811
|22214
|Grosvenor Corner Rosebank
|35
|39122
|22316
|Dunkeld Gardens / Bompas
|38
|58045
|19859
|Hyde Park Corner
|37
|29874
|19731
|William Nicol / 2nd
|38
|24062
|1907
|Hurlingham
|36
|64708
|20615
|Pick ‘n Pay Hurlingham
|38
|25603
|6741
|Sandton (Grayston/Sandton)
|38
|44768
|21328
|1 Sandton Drive
|38
|45846
|18374
|Katherine / 5th
|39
|35477
|22136
|ICASA
|40
|46095
|23343
|Ster-Kinekor
|42
|35507
|7187
|Wendywood / Bowling
|46
|28539
|5449
|Morning Glen Mall
|39
|11331
|14338
|Rivonia / Kelvin
|41
|15891
|2828
|Summit / North
|51
|20377
|3029
|Riverside Junction
|38
|39700
|2285
|Bryanston / Wilton
|48
|35154
|5696
|The Campus
|47
|21619
|6559
|Microsoft / MultiSource / Tiger Brands
|39
|23472
|21008
|William Nicol N1 offramp
|37
|47676
|23233
|Monte Casino
|44
|12508
|3205
|Fourways
|39
|20960
|8109
|The Baron on Main
|37
|51559
|23136
|Witkoppen / Hyperion
|54
|4893
|742
|Builders Warehouse Northriding
|36
|7343
|12937
|Malibongwe N1 offramp
|37
|5171
|2964
|Beyers Naudé N1
|53
|11629
|1925
|MTN Roodepoort
|39
|7048
|4774
|Mountainview Centre 14th Ave.
|39
|43181
|10788
|Beyers Naudé McDonald’s
|38
|31553
|5853
|Fairland WorldWear
|38
|48326
|20866
|Malibongwe N1
|36
|33153
|9037
|William Nicol N1
|52
|2998
|17819
|Rivonia N1
|38
|16768
|21004
|Mall of Africa
|54
|8232
|6167
|Halfway Gardens
|37
|55421
|15374
|New Road / Lever
|40
|18836
|2329
|Vodacom Boulevard
|48
|8955
|1466
|Noordwyk
|37
|22173
|7779
|Average
|35
|29017
|13026
|Vodacom
|Location
|Ping (ms)
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|Samrand N1
|24
|1130
|2576
|Ultra City N1
|23
|8233
|18001
|Olifantsfontein N1
|20
|15557
|13217
|Allandale N1
|24
|48973
|18458
|Buccleuch N1
|20
|32912
|13708
|Marlboro N1
|21
|34264
|17096
|Grayston M1
|32
|15984
|15118
|Corlett M1
|27
|33666
|17930
|Atholl-Oaklands M1
|25
|62939
|15057
|Glenhove M1
|27
|16170
|11801
|Riviera M1
|26
|40554
|21503
|Joe Slovo M1
|27
|45248
|21950
|Victoria M1
|60
|18931
|14712
|Empire M1
|27
|15855
|13662
|Smit M1
|32
|15153
|15596
|M1/M2 interchange
|31
|15114
|7563
|Booysens M1
|62
|10345
|4981
|Southdale / Heronmere Rd.
|27
|0
|17717
|Selby / John St.
|25
|35379
|17572
|Selby / Webber
|32
|24616
|2149
|Standard Bank CBD
|25
|47516
|22045
|Telkom / Post Office CBD
|22
|41811
|22885
|Luthuli House
|25
|27046
|16411
|Metro Hall
|24
|20425
|19828
|Braamfontein / Jorrisen
|26
|27349
|22618
|Jan Smuts / Empire
|23
|19127
|8705
|M1 onramp
|24
|27793
|15957
|Westcliff Hotel
|28
|12251
|2014
|Zoo Lake
|25
|51305
|19660
|Rosebank / Jan Smuts
|26
|57130
|21607
|Grosvenor Corner Rosebank
|25
|46975
|22546
|Dunkeld Gardens / Bompas
|28
|52808
|18398
|Hyde Park Corner
|27
|57053
|12776
|Hurlingham
|28
|45417
|13140
|Pick ‘n Pay Hurlingham
|28
|9781
|20007
|Sandton (Grayston/Sandton)
|28
|18428
|16702
|1 Sandton Drive
|26
|27977
|22102
|Katherine / 5th
|28
|19409
|21282
|ICASA
|26
|54561
|23813
|Ster-Kinekor
|29
|14217
|6214
|Wendywood / Bowling
|25
|49589
|15047
|Morning Glen Mall
|30
|55070
|7777
|Rivonia / Kelvin
|30
|27652
|17529
|Summit / North
|30
|21968
|1404
|Riverside Junction
|25
|19343
|16546
|Bryanston / Wilton
|25
|33904
|8453
|The Campus
|34
|11623
|836
|Microsoft / MultiSource / Tiger Brands
|29
|61924
|15325
|William Nicol N1 offramp
|27
|21908
|14609
|Monte Casino
|28
|37949
|6635
|Fourways
|30
|5649
|1150
|The Baron on Main
|28
|42824
|22162
|Witkoppen / Hyperion
|28
|38901
|18631
|Builders Warehouse Northriding
|27
|12912
|3485
|Malibongwe N1 offramp
|25
|31249
|12656
|Beyers Naudé N1
|26
|32054
|4502
|MTN Roodepoort
|27
|19192
|7039
|Mountainview Centre 14th Ave.
|33
|15901
|1360
|Beyers Naudé McDonald’s
|27
|27315
|16460
|Fairland WorldWear
|25
|15100
|1049
|Malibongwe N1
|27
|49064
|7844
|William Nicol N1
|21
|29244
|20478
|Rivonia N1
|26
|14418
|19677
|Mall of Africa
|21
|8499
|15725
|Halfway Gardens
|22
|40224
|18512
|New Road / Lever
|21
|22487
|13347
|Vodacom Boulevard
|19
|30062
|21379
|Noordwyk
|23
|9879
|8134
|Average
|27
|28755
|13924
|Telkom
|Location
|Ping (ms)
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|Samrand N1
|19
|61155
|6512
|Ultra City N1
|18
|38767
|2793
|Olifantsfontein N1
|20
|12825
|1722
|Allandale N1
|22
|59890
|8376
|Buccleuch N1
|21
|15462
|2603
|Marlboro N1
|17
|10832
|7992
|Grayston M1
|20
|86290
|6647
|Corlett M1
|18
|79295
|6900
|Atholl-Oaklands M1
|17
|89588
|7393
|Glenhove M1
|19
|48205
|6884
|Riviera M1
|20
|75393
|4276
|Joe Slovo M1
|18
|46243
|8757
|Victoria M1
|19
|60716
|5701
|Empire M1
|19
|84143
|4448
|Smit M1
|–
|1797
|526
|M1/M2 interchange
|35
|14987
|5487
|Booysens M1
|40
|2798
|1559
|Southdale / Heronmere Rd.
|36
|11059
|10131
|Selby / John St.
|36
|81616
|7672
|Selby / Webber
|37
|29742
|1148
|Standard Bank CBD
|37
|37085
|2821
|Telkom / Post Office CBD
|39
|49346
|6494
|Luthuli House
|39
|35898
|3766
|Metro Hall
|38
|27062
|1517
|Braamfontein / Jorrisen
|40
|28034
|1301
|Jan Smuts / Empire
|37
|7165
|1553
|M1 onramp
|37
|85729
|7942
|Westcliff Hotel
|54
|25302
|0
|Zoo Lake
|33
|19665
|9375
|Rosebank / Jan Smuts
|34
|12938
|1834
|Grosvenor Corner Rosebank
|101
|1190
|1910
|Dunkeld Gardens / Bompas
|482
|37
|25
|Hyde Park Corner
|34
|8880
|8985
|William Nicol / 2nd
|40
|2741
|1144
|Hurlingham
|33
|11787
|3893
|Pick ‘n Pay Hurlingham
|34
|9624
|1098
|Sandton (Grayston/Sandton)
|39
|37992
|2156
|1 Sandton Drive
|32
|15760
|6850
|Katherine / 5th
|41
|8217
|4682
|ICASA
|36
|1942
|4591
|Ster-Kinekor
|44
|3149
|1395
|Wendywood / Bowling
|39
|76406
|1818
|Morning Glen Mall
|38
|6295
|440
|Rivonia / Kelvin
|42
|1218
|0
|Summit / North
|38
|11184
|358
|Riverside Junction
|174
|0
|0
|Bryanston / Wilton
|–
|0
|0
|The Campus
|66
|1066
|175
|Microsoft / MultiSource / Tiger Brands
|39
|82944
|8352
|William Nicol N1 offramp
|45
|29135
|1514
|Monte Casino
|37
|18960
|5654
|Fourways
|42
|2367
|1754
|The Baron on Main
|94
|799
|480
|Witkoppen / Hyperion
|72
|45
|337
|Builders Warehouse Northriding
|47
|5303
|2478
|Malibongwe N1 offramp
|47
|4208
|5126
|Beyers Naudé N1
|40
|8329
|4435
|MTN Roodepoort
|–
|0
|0
|Mountainview Centre 14th Ave.
|43
|19314
|2012
|Beyers Naudé McDonald’s
|35
|21551
|636
|Fairland WorldWear
|38
|68831
|5440
|Malibongwe N1
|38
|15252
|6925
|William Nicol N1
|42
|11040
|0
|Rivonia N1
|38
|45873
|1333
|Mall of Africa
|37
|8346
|3209
|Halfway Gardens
|42
|13944
|1131
|New Road / Lever
|40
|5188
|2061
|Vodacom Boulevard
|40
|19822
|1060
|Noordwyk
|41
|52835
|2251
|Average
|46
|27110
|3476
