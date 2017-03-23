Vodacom launches new cellphone for old people

Vodacom has launched the Alcatel 2008G on its network, an easy-to-use mobile phone aimed at senior citizens.

The device is designed for older customers who want an affordable feature phone to use for messaging and voice calls.

The phone’s 2.4-inch display and large keyboard make it accessible to users who struggle to navigate touchscreen interfaces and prefer a classic design.

The 2008G also includes an emergency button, which can be programmed to automatically dial four numbers when pressed.

Features aimed at improving functionality for older users include:

Different background colours to help with visibility.

Any Key Answer mode.

2MP camera “to capture memories”.

Charging cradle for easier charging.

The device is available for R599 on prepaid, or on the following contracts:

Phone Package Extras Price p/m Alcatel 2008G uChoose Flexi 55 10GB Data x1, Top Dog Voucher R49 Alcatel 2008G uChoose Flexi 150 10GB Data x1, Top Dog Voucher R99 Alcatel 2008G uChoose Flexi 200 10GB Data x1, Top Dog Voucher R129 Alcatel 2008G Smart XS 10GB Data x1, Top Dog Voucher R99 Alcatel 2008G Smart S+ 10GB Data x1, Top Dog Voucher R149 Alcatel 2008G NXT LVL 5GB Data x3, Top Dog Voucher R149

