Vodacom launches new cellphone for old people

Vodacom has launched the Alcatel 2008G on its network, an easy-to-use mobile phone aimed at senior citizens.
The device is designed for older customers who want an affordable feature phone to use for messaging and voice calls.
The phone’s 2.4-inch display and large keyboard make it accessible to users who struggle to navigate touchscreen interfaces and prefer a classic design.
The 2008G also includes an emergency button, which can be programmed to automatically dial four numbers when pressed.
Features aimed at improving functionality for older users include:
- Different background colours to help with visibility.
- Any Key Answer mode.
- 2MP camera “to capture memories”.
- Charging cradle for easier charging.
The device is available for R599 on prepaid, or on the following contracts:
|
Phone
|Package
|Extras
|Price p/m
|Alcatel 2008G
|uChoose Flexi 55
|10GB Data x1, Top Dog Voucher
|R49
|Alcatel 2008G
|uChoose Flexi 150
|10GB Data x1, Top Dog Voucher
|R99
|Alcatel 2008G
|uChoose Flexi 200
|10GB Data x1, Top Dog Voucher
|R129
|Alcatel 2008G
|Smart XS
|10GB Data x1, Top Dog Voucher
|R99
|Alcatel 2008G
|Smart S+
|10GB Data x1, Top Dog Voucher
|R149
|Alcatel 2008G
|NXT LVL
|5GB Data x3, Top Dog Voucher
|R149
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.