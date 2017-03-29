The pain, and joy, of buying prepaid data

MyBroadband regularly conducts network testing, which typically consists of around 70 mobile broadband speed tests on Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom’s networks.

Because of our aversion to telecoms contracts, we use prepaid data products for our testing.

Cell C’s 100GB for R999 served our purpose perfectly, and Telkom’s once-off 50GB data bundle for R1,799 was also quite suitable.

Vodacom and MTN did not have large prepaid data bundles in 2016, and we paid R1,399 for 24GB – which provides 2GB of data per month for a year.

When we increased the frequency of our network tests, and the number of tests we conducted, the 2GB from Vodacom quickly ran out.

In fact, during our Johannesburg drive tests we had to top up our Vodacom account up twice: once with a 2GB bundle and once with a 1GB bundle.

To avoid the hassle of having to load data in the middle of our drive tests, we then loaded a 5GB data bundle onto our Vodacom SIM.

The price was R399, and brought home the fact that prepaid mobile data is not cheap (and reminded us why people complain about the price of mobile data).

There was, however, some good news.

When we loaded prepaid data onto the MTN SIM, we were pleasantly surprised to see that MTN urged us to buy 7-day 10GB bundle for R10.

Dubbed the “Crazy 10GB” deal, it was easy to purchase and provided us with more than enough data for our speed tests.

While prepaid data can be expensive, it is encouraging to see more affordable ways to connect to the Internet surfacing.

You will also be well advised to choose your prepaid data products carefully and to shop around.

This can save you a lot of money and make your prepaid data purchases a little less painful.

