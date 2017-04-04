Vodacom’s new Red and Smart plans – More data and voice

Vodacom has unveiled new plans across its Red and Smart range.
“The plans are designed to give customers more value with increased data and voice allocations,” said Vodacom.
Vodacom’s Red plans are aimed at the high-value segment of the network’s customer base and are available as 24-month contracts.
Red customers have access to “24/7 premium service desk support, like-for-like loan phones, and priority queuing at selected Vodacom stores”.
The new Smart plans replace the current suite of contract and top-up plans, said Vodacom.
The new plans are detailed below. (Prices include a device subsidy.)
|Plan (with device subsidy)
|Price p/m
|Minutes
|Data
|SMS
|Smart Top Up S+
|R279
|200
|500MB
|200
|Smart Top Up M+
|R479
|400
|750MB
|400
|Smart Top Up L+
|R719
|600
|1GB
|600
|Smart S+
|R269
|200
|500MB
|200
|Smart M+
|R469
|400
|750MB
|400
|Smart L+
|R699
|600
|1GB
|600
|RED Select+
|R999
|800
|2GB
|Unlimited
|RED Select+Top Up
|R1,099
|800
|2GB
|Unlimited
|RED Classic+
|R1,299
|1,200
|4GB
|Unlimited
|RED Premium+
|R1,699
|Unlimited
|10GB
|Unlimited
|RED VIP+
|R2,099
|Unlimited
|20GB
|Unlimited
|RED More Data
|R749
|150
|10GB
|25
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.