Vodacom’s new Red and Smart plans – More data and voice

4 April 2017

Vodacom has unveiled new plans across its Red and Smart range.

“The plans are designed to give customers more value with increased data and voice allocations,” said Vodacom.

Vodacom’s Red plans are aimed at the high-value segment of the network’s customer base and are available as 24-month contracts.

Red customers have access to “24/7 premium service desk support, like-for-like loan phones, and priority queuing at selected Vodacom stores”.

The new Smart plans replace the current suite of contract and top-up plans, said Vodacom.

The new plans are detailed below. (Prices include a device subsidy.)

Plan (with device subsidy) Price p/m Minutes Data SMS
Smart Top Up S+ R279 200 500MB 200
Smart Top Up M+ R479 400 750MB 400
Smart Top Up L+ R719 600 1GB 600
Smart S+ R269 200 500MB 200
Smart M+ R469 400 750MB 400
Smart L+ R699 600 1GB 600
RED Select+ R999 800 2GB Unlimited
RED Select+Top Up R1,099 800 2GB Unlimited
RED Classic+ R1,299 1,200 4GB Unlimited
RED Premium+ R1,699 Unlimited 10GB Unlimited
RED VIP+ R2,099 Unlimited 20GB Unlimited
RED More Data R749 150 10GB 25

