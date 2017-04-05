ICASA investigating regulation of data prices in South Africa

ICASA is investigating the viability of regulating data prices in South Africa.

Speaking at the CRASA AGM on 30 March, acting ICASA chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga said one of the issues South African consumers face is the high price of mobile data.

ICASA has not implemented a framework to regulate data pricing, and Mohlaloga said the regulator will look to SADC regulations for guidance.

The authority is currently determining whether data prices should be regulated and hopes to announce its regulation plan once it has established a framework.

Mohlaloga said the licensing of spectrum can play a key role in introducing competition to the mobile space, ensuring the roll-out of affordable broadband services.

ICASA has imposed transparency obligations on mobile operators, requiring them to inform customers about in and out-of-bundle rates at the point of sale.

“Our main goal is to ensure that all South Africans receive good quality communications services at affordable prices,” said Mohlaloga.