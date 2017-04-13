Vodafone UK drops roaming charges in 40 countries

Vodafone UK is abolishing roaming charges in 40 European destinations, two months before the EU will require operators to scrap them.

To qualify for Vodafone’s new Roam-free offering, you must be a new or upgrading subscriber on a pay-monthly or SIM-only plan. Vodafone’s Business Value, Business Extra, and Business Premier plans also qualify.

Roam-free lets subscribers use their UK allowance of data, minutes, and texts within Roam-free destinations at no extra charge, and in Roam-further destinations for £5 per day.

The 40 Roam-free destinations represent 80% of its consumer customers’ overseas trips, said Vodafone.

Entertainment packs, data test drive, and any other extras are excluded. Standard UK rates apply if you exceed your allowance while roaming.

