Telkom has unveiled its Big Deal for May 2017, which features a SmartBroadband Wireless package with a free LTE router.

The SmartBroadband Wireless deal consists of:

5GB Anytime data

5GB Night Surfer data (midnight to 07:00)

Free LTE Wi-Fi router

Price – R199 pm x 24

The deal is available for May only and stocks are limited, said Telkom.