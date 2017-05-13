Vodacom and MTN will bring down data prices – No government force is needed

The chief technology officer of South Africa’s State Information Technology Agency (SITA), Pandelani Munyai, said the private sector is already working to reduce data prices in South Africa.

Munyai was part of a panel discussion on cloud and information security at the recent 2017 MyBroadband Cloud, Hosting, and Security Conference.

Munyai added that getting affordable broadband to all South Africans is essential to ensure those living in rural areas can access future government cloud services.

“Cloud is for the poor,” said Munyai.

Data prices

Munyai said it’s not the government or SITA ensuring broadband access for all, but those in the private sector.

He is confident that incumbent operators like Vodacom and MTN are going to cut their data prices, and they will do so on timelines that will enable the government to reach the goals in the SA Connect policy.

By 2020, the government aims to have 90% of South Africans connecting at a minimum of 5Mbps, and 50% at 100Mbps.

All schools and health facilities must have connections of at least 10Mbps, with 80% connected at 100Mbps, while all government facilities must be connected at a minimum speed of 10Mbps.