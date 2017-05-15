Vodacom bringing in R20 billion a year in South Africa from data

Vodacom’s data revenue in South Africa grew by 19.7% year-on-year to R20.696 billion, and now comprises 39.7% of service revenue, according to the company’s results for the year ended 31 March 2017.

Vodacom South Africa’s data customers grew by 8.3% to 19.5 million, while data traffic was up 43.2%.

This was enabled through growing its data network coverage and capacity, as well as focussing its device strategy on increasing 3G and 4G device uptake.

“4G customers on our network increased 86.7% to 5.1 million, while the average monthly data usage on smartphones increased 25.0% to 560MB,” said Vodacom.

“Our data bundles sales grew by 44.8% to 495 million, resulting in the reduction in the effective price per MB by 16.0%.”

Vodacom said its focus in the year ahead will be to transform data pricing to the benefit of customers, by reducing customer exposure to higher out-of-bundle rates.