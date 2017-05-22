Vodacom planning to cut out-of-bundle data prices

Vodacom said it remains focused on addressing out-of-bundle pricing, and will make announcements regarding the issue in due course.

This was in response to comments from Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub in an SABC interview where he said they are working hard to drive down data prices.

Joosub said there is a strong focus on reducing the price of out-of-bundle data.

He said Vodacom’s data prices have fallen 44% over the last three years, and 16% over the last 12 months.

While out-of-bundle prices remain stubbornly high, Vodacom said it has put measures in place to encourage in-bundle usage. These include: