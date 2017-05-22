Vodacom planning to cut out-of-bundle data prices

Vodacom said it remains focused on addressing out-of-bundle pricing, and will make announcements regarding the issue in due course.
This was in response to comments from Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub in an SABC interview where he said they are working hard to drive down data prices.
Joosub said there is a strong focus on reducing the price of out-of-bundle data.
He said Vodacom’s data prices have fallen 44% over the last three years, and 16% over the last 12 months.
While out-of-bundle prices remain stubbornly high, Vodacom said it has put measures in place to encourage in-bundle usage. These include:
- Vodacom customers are sent in-bundle data usage notifications with personalised offers in them. These take a customer’s total data bundle balance into account.
- Customers are sent out-of-bundle data usage notifications. This service is currently applicable to post-paid customers.
- There are up to 10 triggers that prompt out-of-bundle data usage notifications. Triggers are sent as per the customer’s profile. All customers receive the first out-of-bundle trigger, which is set at R10 spend.
- Vodacom recently launched a smart notification service to encourage in-bundle usage.
