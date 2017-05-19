Telkom adds another 5GB to R199 LTE deal

Telkom has upgraded its Big Deal for May 2017, adding an additional 5GB of Telkom mobile data.
The new SmartBroadband Wireless package now consists of:
- 5GB Anytime data
- 5GB Night Surfer data (midnight to 07:00)
- 5GB Telkom mobile data
- Free Huawei LTE Wi-Fi router
- Free Wi-Fi at Telkom Hotspots
- Price – R199 pm x 24
The deal is available for May only and stocks are limited, said Telkom.
The out-of -bundle data rate is set at R0.29 per MB, it added.
The May Big Deal just got bigger! Now get an extra 5GB on top of the 10GB for just R199pm.https://t.co/fa1TB13lOs
Ts & Cs apply. E&OE pic.twitter.com/7VoVSGDkwz
— Telkom (@TelkomZA) May 19, 2017
