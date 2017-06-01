Telkom Big Deal – Huawei P8 Lite and 11GB for R199

Telkom has revealed its Big Deal for June 2017.

The deal is priced at R199 per month on a 24-month contract, and features:

Huawei P8 Lite.

FreeMe 1GB Contract.

10GB Night Surfer Data (midnight to 07:00).

Free Telkom Hotspot Wi-Fi.

Free SIM and Billing.

Telkom stated that the FreeMe 1GB contract includes free WhatsApp usage, free calls to Telkom mobile and landline numbers (3,000 minute FUP), and 50 free SMS messages per day.

Telkom said stocks are limited.