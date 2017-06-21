Getting rid of 2G and 3G in South Africa to make way for 4G

Mobile operators in South Africa face a big problem: they have no room to roll out wide-coverage 4G, or the upcoming 5G, networks.

Physical space isn’t the issue, but rather a lack of frequency spectrum for LTE and LTE-A.

Spectrum represents the maximum wireless capacity a network has to connect cellular phones to its towers.

Typically, a South African operator has three spectrum assignments:

Low frequency – 900MHz Mid frequency – 1,800MHz High frequency – split between 1,900MHz and 2,100MHz

Telkom is an exception, having no 900MHz spectrum, but a large chunk of 2,300MHz.

Neotel and Rain are also exceptions, but don’t operate traditional mobile networks.

Government vs licensees

The spectrum problem is thanks to battles between the government and industry over how it must be allocated.

One fight involves the Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele and mobile networks – which is in the process of being resolved.

Cwele announced that a compromise had been reached to assign spectrum to a national wireless open access network and the mobile operators, following the publication of the ICT Policy White Paper.

The other fight revolves around South Africa’s dismal attempt to get its digital migration on track.

E.tv, MultiChoice, and the government are fighting over whether SA’s terrestrial broadcast TV signals should be encrypted, and whether government-subsidised set-top boxes required for old TVs to receive the signal should support encryption.

New Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said she would implement the ANC’s policy of supporting encrypted digital terrestrial TV signals.

She has set a new digital migration deadline of December 2018 – a process which has been delayed multiple times over the past decade.

Until the digital migration happens, spectrum in the 700MHz and 800MHz bands that operators can use for their LTE networks is locked down.

A 4G feature phone

Rather than wait for the government to get its act together, operators may look to other solutions.

Earlier this year, Qualcomm announced its 205 Mobile Platform – which it said will bring LTE connectivity to entry-level feature phones.

One of the big challenges operators in South Africa face is that a large chunk of their subscriber base still relies on 2G connectivity.

2G-only phones are much cheaper than 3G and 4G devices, making it near impossible for operators to migrate those clients onto newer technologies.

However, Qualcomm expects that feature phones which support LTE will become available later this year.

Qualcomm’s Simone Severini and James Munn told MyBroadband they hope to show off these devices to local operators soon.

The devices will also support 3G and 2G technology, meaning subscribers in areas with no LTE coverage can still use the phones.

Once faster networks in outlying areas go live, these subscribers will be able to use apps such as WhatsApp and use their phones as a hotspot.

Munn said they hope these devices will sell for around R350, excluding operator subsidies and depending on the strength of the rand.

