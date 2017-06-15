Vodacom launches Wi-Fi calling for iPhone

Vodacom subscribers with iPhones reported they now have Wi-Fi calling support for their devices.

“This effectively allows customers to use a Wi-Fi network as their Vodacom tower when making a call,” said Vodacom.

“This is especially useful when you have poor indoor coverage, as the Wi-Fi network… allows the call to be transferred over the existing ADSL or fibre backhaul network.”

How to get Wi-Fi calling on iPhone

The feature becomes active after you receive a carrier update.

Once the update is installed, navigate to the Phone section in the Settings menu, tap on Wi-Fi calling, and tap on the slider to enable it.

Vodacom said users must:

Ensure they are running the latest version of iOS (Settings>General>Software Update). Ensure they are provisioned with VoLTE, which is used as a provisioning for VoWiFi. Call 082 111 to check. (Most customers are auto-provisioned.) Go to Settings>General>About, and wait a few seconds. A pop-up should appear stating there is a Carrier Update available. Select the option to update. Go to Settings>Phone and find the option for Wi-Fi calling. Select it. When Wi-Fi calling is on, the network name should show “Vodacom VoWiFi” next to the signal bars.

Supported devices

Supported devices are:

iPhone SE

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

Pricing

Vodacom said subscribers will be charged standard call rates, or will use available monthly minutes, when using VoWiFi.

“It is important to note that there will be simultaneous data usage on the respective Wi-Fi network.”

Vodacom launched Wi-Fi calling in August 2015 on the Samsung Galaxy S6.

Cell C followed, launching Wi-Fi calling on several devices in October 2015. It later added Wi-Fi calling support for iPhones on its network.