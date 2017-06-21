New Cell C reality show with R1-million prize launched

Cell C has launched Hangman, a reality show about uncovering South Africa’s greatest innovator. The show will feature a prize tally of R1 million.

“A key focus is providing value added services and segmented content that is being consumed daily online. Customers are hungry for new, unique, fresh, and entertaining content,” said Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.

Hangman will be screened in 10 parts and consists of two content streams:

The online reality series.

Behind-the-scenes footage called The Exchange.

Contestants will be put through challenges and have to win the approval of “Backers”, which include businesswoman Phuti Mahanyele, economist Iraj Abedian, billionaire Quinton van der Burgh, and Bonang Mohale, chairman of Shell South Africa Energy Limited.

Hangman is open to anyone residing or working in South Africa.

To watch the show or register for the competition, you will need to download the Cell C Reality App on Android or iOS.

Data used within the app will be zero-rated for Cell C customers. Any breakout from the app will be charged as per current data depletion, said Cell C.

Entries are open from 21 June to 21 July, with the show streaming from 9 October to 11 December.