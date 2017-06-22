Vodacom Meg Your Day promotion – Free Facebook and YouTube data

Vodacom has launched its Meg Your Day promotion, offering prepaid, contract, and hybrid plan subscribers free data for certain services.
To qualify, you must have at least a 100MB data bundle active and have a data balance greater than 0MB. This does not include free or reward bundles, but does include monthly data allocations as part of your tariff plan.
Subscribers stand a chance to redeem a free Meg Your Day bundle between 00:00 and 22:59 each day.
You may redeem a Meg Your Day bundle once per day through the following channels:
- USSD *111*634#
- My Vodacom App
- Vodacom website (www.vodacom.co.za and www.vodacom.mobi)
Vodacom Meg Your Day rewards
When you redeem a Meg Your Day bundle, you qualify for the following usage rewards on each day of the week.
- Monday – 1GB free Facebook
- Tuesday – 1GB free Takealot and Pinterest
- Wednesday – 1GB free Gamemine, VuClip, and Vodacom Games
- Thursday – 1GB free Instagram
- Friday – 1GB free Joox, KFM, 94.7 FM, and Cape Talk
- Saturday – 1GB free SuperSport and DStv Now
- Sunday – 1GB free YouTube and VuClip
Terms and conditions
The allocated data to use the services is free for the first 1GB on their respective days, but does not include app downloads. (Example: free Facebook data cannot be used to download the Facebook app.)
Downloads of the following apps are not included in Meg Your Day:
- DSTV Now subscription and app download
- SuperSport App download
- YouTube App download
- Facebook App download
- Takealot App download
- Pinterest App download
- Instagram App download
- 947, 702, KFM, and Cape Talk App downloads
Meg Your Day bundles may not be transferred and a bundle will expire at 23:59 on the day of allocation.
All voice over Internet protocol services will be excluded from the Meg Your Day data bundles.
By opting in to receive a Meg Your Day data bundle, you agree to receive communication from Vodacom regarding other data bundles.
Once you have received an allocation SMS from Vodacom, your Meg Your Day bundle will be active.
The Meg Your Day promotion is now valid, and is scheduled to end on 30 September 2017.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.