Vodacom Meg Your Day promotion – Free Facebook and YouTube data

Vodacom has launched its Meg Your Day promotion, offering prepaid, contract, and hybrid plan subscribers free data for certain services.

To qualify, you must have at least a 100MB data bundle active and have a data balance greater than 0MB. This does not include free or reward bundles, but does include monthly data allocations as part of your tariff plan.

Subscribers stand a chance to redeem a free Meg Your Day bundle between 00:00 and 22:59 each day.

You may redeem a Meg Your Day bundle once per day through the following channels:

USSD *111*634#

My Vodacom App

Vodacom website (www.vodacom.co.za and www.vodacom.mobi)

Vodacom Meg Your Day rewards

When you redeem a Meg Your Day bundle, you qualify for the following usage rewards on each day of the week.

Monday – 1GB free Facebook

– 1GB free Facebook Tuesday – 1GB free Takealot and Pinterest

– 1GB free Takealot and Pinterest Wednesday – 1GB free Gamemine, VuClip, and Vodacom Games

– 1GB free Gamemine, VuClip, and Vodacom Games Thursday – 1GB free Instagram

– 1GB free Instagram Friday – 1GB free Joox, KFM, 94.7 FM, and Cape Talk

– 1GB free Joox, KFM, 94.7 FM, and Cape Talk Saturday – 1GB free SuperSport and DStv Now

– 1GB free SuperSport and DStv Now Sunday – 1GB free YouTube and VuClip

Terms and conditions

The allocated data to use the services is free for the first 1GB on their respective days, but does not include app downloads. (Example: free Facebook data cannot be used to download the Facebook app.)

Downloads of the following apps are not included in Meg Your Day:

DSTV Now subscription and app download

SuperSport App download

YouTube App download

Facebook App download

Takealot App download

Pinterest App download

Instagram App download

947, 702, KFM, and Cape Talk App downloads

Meg Your Day bundles may not be transferred and a bundle will expire at 23:59 on the day of allocation.

All voice over Internet protocol services will be excluded from the Meg Your Day data bundles.

By opting in to receive a Meg Your Day data bundle, you agree to receive communication from Vodacom regarding other data bundles.

Once you have received an allocation SMS from Vodacom, your Meg Your Day bundle will be active.

The Meg Your Day promotion is now valid, and is scheduled to end on 30 September 2017.