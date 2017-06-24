MTN backs down in South Africa’s fastest mobile network fight

MTN has agreed to remove its claim of having South Africa’s fastest mobile network, following an Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa (ASA) complaint by Vodacom.

MTN made the claim in its print advertising, with the line “Get the Huawei P10 with superior LTE on SA’s Fastest Mobile Network”.

The claim was based on a MyBroadband article, which showed that MTN had the fastest average mobile data speed based on the MyBroadband Android Speed Test app results.

Vodacom said the article which MTN referenced only contained data for one week, and that a later article with a full month’s results showed Vodacom reigned supreme.

“The fact that a subsequent report that contradicts MTN’s superiority claim has been published means that MTN’s data is no longer up to date,” said Vodacom.

MTN responded, stating it had invested R33 billion in its network over the past three years, and the MyBroadband report showed evidence of the investment starting to bear fruit.

MTN said the latest report, which found that Vodacom was the fastest, showed that Vodacom’s average speed was only 0.02Mbps faster than MTN.

Notwithstanding this, MTN suspended its marketing activities when it learnt of the latest report by MyBroadband.

MTN also committed to remove all advertising with the claim before 30 June 2017, which the ASA accepted.