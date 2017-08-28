Telkom plans to launch LIT on FreeMe prepaid packages

Telkom plans to make LIT available to prepaid subscribers through its FreeMe bolt-on bundles, and expects to launch the offering before the end of 2017.

This is according to the CEO of consumer and mobile at Telkom, Attila Vitai.

Telkom recently unveiled LIT, a suite of media streaming services built into its FreeMe mobile contracts and certain fixed-line and fixed-LTE services.

For certain subscribers on FreeMe contracts, Telkom will offer free music and video streaming from 1 September.

Called LIT Music and LIT Video, Telkom will zero-rate streaming music traffic for subscribers on FreeMe 2GB contracts and greater, while those on FreeMe 5GB and up will also get free video streaming.

Services supported by LIT at launch include:

Google Play Music and Movies

iTunes and Apple Music

Simfy Africa

DStv BoxOffice

DStv Now

Showmax

Netflix

YouTube

However, this is just the beginning for Telkom LIT, Vitai told MyBroadband.

In addition to expanding the offering to prepaid subscribers, Telkom also plans to add more services to LIT’s zero-rated list.

Telkom could not reveal the content providers it is talking to, but said it is in negotiations with more music and video streaming services.