Ericsson, Qualcomm, and MTN complete first Cat-M1 test for IoT in Africa

Ericsson, Qualcomm, and MTN South Africa have completed a successful demonstration of Cat-M1 capabilities.

The Cat-M1 trial used IoT devices with a Qualcomm MDM9206 LTE IoT modem and Ericsson’s Massive IoT Radio Access Network product.

Applications of this technology include smartwatches with integrated voice communication, pet tracking devices, point of sale terminals, vending machines, and vehicle tracking.

MTN South Africa will continue to trial applications for Cat-M1 in its Test Bed lab using the Qualcomm modem.

“Cat-M1 provides key advantages of low-cost devices, long battery life, extended coverage, and supports a wide range of use cases,” said MTN South Africa CTIO Giovanni Chiarelli.

“The successful trial, in conjunction with Ericsson and Qualcomm, proves that both companies have the ability to support new IoT services and technologies for MTN.”