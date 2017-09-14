Cell C launches new WhatsApp and Facebook bundles

14 September 2017

Cell C has launched its Social Bundles, which include data for use on social media platforms.

The bundles will be available for prepaid and selected postpaid and top-up customers from 20 September.

Social Bundles offer data for Facebook and WhatsApp use, in addition to standard anytime data, voice minutes, SMSs, and free games.

The Social Bundles are valid for 30 days.

Customers on all prepaid plans, postpaid Connector plans, Pinnacle plans, and SmartData offers are able to purchase the new Social Bundles.

Cell C said it would also change the fair usage policy of its standalone WhatsApp bundle to 600MB from 1 October.

The pricing and details for Cell C’s Social Bundles are below.

Price Data Social Data Anynet Minutes Anynet SMS Free Games Validity
R29 100MB 100MB 150 300 5 30 Days
R49 250MB 250MB 300 300 5 30 Days
R79 500MB 500MB 450 300 5 30 Days
R129 1GB 1GB 900 300 5 30 Days
R249 2GB 1.5GB 1,800 300 10 30 Days
R349 3GB 2GB 3,600 300 10 30 Days
R499 5GB 3GB 3,600 300 10 30 Days
Social data is for Facebook and WhatsApp

Now read: Cell C slashes out-of-bundle rates, extends data validity

Share your thoughts: Cell C launches new WhatsApp and Facebook b…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Cell C launches new WhatsApp and Facebook bundles