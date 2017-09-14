Cell C launches new WhatsApp and Facebook bundles

Cell C has launched its Social Bundles, which include data for use on social media platforms.

The bundles will be available for prepaid and selected postpaid and top-up customers from 20 September.

Social Bundles offer data for Facebook and WhatsApp use, in addition to standard anytime data, voice minutes, SMSs, and free games.

The Social Bundles are valid for 30 days.

Customers on all prepaid plans, postpaid Connector plans, Pinnacle plans, and SmartData offers are able to purchase the new Social Bundles.

Cell C said it would also change the fair usage policy of its standalone WhatsApp bundle to 600MB from 1 October.

The pricing and details for Cell C’s Social Bundles are below.