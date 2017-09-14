Vodacom achieves 650Mbps on LAA site

Vodacom has launched a Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) site at its Midrand campus and demonstrated data speeds of over 650Mbps using a commercial handset.

A Motorola Z2 Force handset reached a peak download speed of 653Mbps. This is the fastest speed test ever achieved on a commercial LTE network and device in South Africa, it said.

Vodacom’s LAA site is the first instance in South Africa where 4 component carrier aggregation has been deployed on a live LTE network, it added.

The site uses a single 10MHz carrier of Vodacom’s 1,800MHz spectrum and an additional 3 carriers, each of 20MHz unlicensed 5GHz spectrum.

4×4 MIMO technology was used for the 1,800MHz carrier and 256 QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) was activated on all carriers.

Vodacom said it will soon roll out LAA to other sites on its network, starting with airports, malls, and office buildings.

The availability and pricing for LAA-capable handsets will be communicated as the technology rolls out, said Vodacom.