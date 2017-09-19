Cell C launches new data products at “incredible prices”

Cell C has launched new LTE-A and prepaid data products at “incredible prices”.
From 1 October, Cell C is introducing a new range of SIM-only LTE-A data deals aimed at heavy users.
“Customers signing up for any of Cell C’s LTE-A data promotional deals before the end of December 2017 will enjoy massive discounts on their monthly subscription fees,” added Cell C.
The packages start at R149 per month for 15GB, and go up to 200GB for R1,100 per month. The monthly data allocations are valid for 30 days.
The promotional prices will last for the duration of the contract term, and the deals are also available as a month-to-month offer.
“These are SIM-only deals, but Cell C offers a range of routers that can be bundled with any of the LTE-A data deals at an additional cost.”
Cell C LTE-A Packages
|Cell C LTE-A
|Product
|Current Price
|New Promo Price
|Discount %
|Validity
|15GB
|R299 pm
|R149 pm
|50%
|30 days
|25GB
|R499 pm
|R239 pm
|52%
|30 days
|50GB
|R699 pm
|R489 pm
|30%
|30 days
|100GB
|R999 pm
|R849 pm
|15%
|30 days
|200GB
|R1,499 pm
|R1,100 pm
|27%
|30 days
Prepaid Deals
Cell C has also launched new permanent prepaid data deals at “exceptional prices”, available from 20 September.
“We have extended our popular Giga prepaid data deals to include smaller packages. In addition to our 100GB and 200GB offers, we are introducing four new packages,” said Cell C.
The new offers are 10GB, 20GB, 30GB, and 50GB – all valid for 365 days.
|Giga Deals
|Product
|Once-Off Price
|Validity
|10GB
|R599
|365 days
|20GB
|R799
|365 days
|30GB
|R899
|365 days
|50GB
|R1,099
|365 days
|100GB
|R1,599
|365 days
|200GB
|R1,999
|365 days
