Cell C launches new data products at “incredible prices”

Cell C has launched new LTE-A and prepaid data products at “incredible prices”.

From 1 October, Cell C is introducing a new range of SIM-only LTE-A data deals aimed at heavy users.

“Customers signing up for any of Cell C’s LTE-A data promotional deals before the end of December 2017 will enjoy massive discounts on their monthly subscription fees,” added Cell C.

The packages start at R149 per month for 15GB, and go up to 200GB for R1,100 per month. The monthly data allocations are valid for 30 days.

The promotional prices will last for the duration of the contract term, and the deals are also available as a month-to-month offer.

“These are SIM-only deals, but Cell C offers a range of routers that can be bundled with any of the LTE-A data deals at an additional cost.”

Cell C LTE-A Packages

Cell C LTE-A Product Current Price New Promo Price Discount % Validity 15GB R299 pm R149 pm 50% 30 days 25GB R499 pm R239 pm 52% 30 days 50GB R699 pm R489 pm 30% 30 days 100GB R999 pm R849 pm 15% 30 days 200GB R1,499 pm R1,100 pm 27% 30 days

Prepaid Deals

Cell C has also launched new permanent prepaid data deals at “exceptional prices”, available from 20 September.

“We have extended our popular Giga prepaid data deals to include smaller packages. In addition to our 100GB and 200GB offers, we are introducing four new packages,” said Cell C.

The new offers are 10GB, 20GB, 30GB, and 50GB – all valid for 365 days.

Giga Deals Product Once-Off Price Validity 10GB R599 365 days 20GB R799 365 days 30GB R899 365 days 50GB R1,099 365 days 100GB R1,599 365 days 200GB R1,999 365 days

