I am impressed, Vodacom and MTN

In September, MyBroadband conducted mobile network drive tests in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo – which showed that South Africans enjoy world-class mobile networks.

The testing started on 21 September, and as it was a work day, my wife had to be online.

She worked on her laptop using a mobile hotspot created by my smartphone on the Vodacom network, and we headed off to Nelspruit.

The hotspot did not lose connectivity throughout the trip, which included meandering through Emalahleni, Middelburg, and Nelspruit.

Considering that we often travelled on rural roads as part of the tests, it shows that Vodacom has great data coverage in South Africa.

Even the Long Tom Pass between Sabie and Lydenburg was well covered, despite the challenges mountainous areas pose for network operators.

Excellent results

The official drive tests, using a test bench with five Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones and the MyBroadband Speed Test App, confirmed that Vodacom and MTN have excellent mobile networks.

MyBroadband’s five days of testing took us to many remote areas, and there was not a single location where we could not connect at reasonable speeds (multiple Mbps download speeds).

All towns and cities had LTE coverage, and in rural areas there was near-ubiquitous HSPA coverage.

Even on a farm where we stayed, which was far from the main road between Dullstroom and Lydenburg, we enjoyed good HSPA speeds.

The average download speeds on our trip, where most of the tests were conducted in rural areas and smaller towns, was 26Mbps for Vodacom and 20Mbps for MTN.

This is impressive, and the operators should be commended for bringing broadband to remote areas of South Africa.

The tests

The map below shows where MyBroadband conducted its drive tests in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

