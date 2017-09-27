FNB launches Connect Ultimate and Double Data promotions

FNB has launched two new promotions for its Connect mobile customers.
Clients can now subscribe to Connect Ultimate for R399 per month, which offers a calling plan with a fair usage policy of 4,000 minutes to any network.
Connect Ultimate also includes an FNB ConeXis smartphone, 100MB data, and 50 SMSs.
The bank also launched a double data promotion on its once-off bundles. Your main data allocation remains valid for 30 days, while the bonus data is valid for a limited period.
FNB’s double data promotion, valid until the end of February 2018, is detailed below.
Data deals
|FNB Once-Off Bundles
|Price
|Extra Data
|Bonus Data Validity
|50MB
|R15
|50MB
|2 days
|100MB
|R28
|100MB
|2 days
|300MB
|R60
|300MB
|6 days
|500MB
|R89
|500MB
|6 days
|1GB
|R139
|1GB
|10 days
|2GB
|R245
|2GB
|10 days
|5GB
|R399
|5GB
|15 days
|10GB
|R699
|10GB
|15 days
|20GB
|R1,099
|20GB
|15 days
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.