FNB launches Connect Ultimate and Double Data promotions

27 September 2017

FNB has launched two new promotions for its Connect mobile customers.

Clients can now subscribe to Connect Ultimate for R399 per month, which offers a calling plan with a fair usage policy of 4,000 minutes to any network.

Connect Ultimate also includes an FNB ConeXis smartphone, 100MB data, and 50 SMSs.

The bank also launched a double data promotion on its once-off bundles. Your main data allocation remains valid for 30 days, while the bonus data is valid for a limited period.

FNB’s double data promotion, valid until the end of February 2018, is detailed below.

Data deals

FNB Once-Off Bundles Price Extra Data Bonus Data Validity
50MB R15 50MB 2 days
100MB R28 100MB 2 days
300MB R60 300MB 6 days
500MB R89 500MB 6 days
1GB R139 1GB 10 days
2GB R245 2GB 10 days
5GB R399 5GB 15 days
10GB R699 10GB 15 days
20GB R1,099 20GB 15 days

