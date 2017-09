FNB Double Data bundles vs Vodacom and MTN

FNB has launched a new Double Data promotion for its Connect mobile subscribers.

Until the end of February 2018, subscribers will receive “double data” on once-off bundle purchases.

The bonus data is valid for between 2-15 days, depending on the bundle.

FNB is not the only network that offers limited-duration bonus value on data bundles – as detailed below.

MTN

MTN has a long-running promotion on prepaid data bundles which grants bonus data, valid for between 5-15 days.

Vodacom

Vodacom is running a “Personalised Double Your Data” promotion through its smartphone app, where subscribers are given double data on certain bundles.

Vodacom’s promotion varies depending on the customer and day, however, and the bonus data is not set.

Cell C

For the purposes of the comparison, we used Cell C’s SupaCharge prepaid tariff plan – which provides extra data when you recharge, valid for between 1-30 days.

You may also extend the validity of your Cell C bundles by buying a new one before your existing one expires.

Telkom

Telkom is not currently running any promotions on prepaid data bundles, but consistently offers the best base pricing on 500MB bundles and up.

Its All Network bundles are valid until the end of the following month from the day of purchase, while its FreeMe bundles have a 31-day validity and feature several value-added benefits.

This includes 500MB of free data for IM, 100 free SMSs, and 300 free minutes to all Telkom numbers. The 20GB FreeMe package includes 1,500 minutes to all networks in South Africa.

Bundle comparison

A comparison of the once-off data bundles from South Africa’s major operators and FNB is shown in the table below.