MTN’s new Made for Me contracts – Pricing and details

MTN has launched its new Made for Me contract packages, allowing customers to tailor their smartphone contracts to their needs.

Made for Me consists of four base packages – Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large.

The packages give users different amounts of voice, data, and SMSs – and can be increased through the purchase of Booster Bundles.

Booster Bundles are once-off purchases which allow users to purchase more data or minutes, depending on their requirements.

MTN customers who purchase an LTE device on a Made for Me contract will also receive 10GB of free data for three months.

All customers will also receive three months free access to Simfy Africa or Showmax.

Unused Base Bundle and Booster Bundle values will carry over for two months, said MTN.

MTN Made For Me will be available to purchase on a 6, 12, 18, or 24-month contract basis, from 1 October.

Made for Me Packages