MTN’s new Made for Me contracts – Pricing and details

1 October 2017

MTN has launched its new Made for Me contract packages, allowing customers to tailor their smartphone contracts to their needs.

Made for Me consists of four base packages – Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large.

The packages give users different amounts of voice, data, and SMSs – and can be increased through the purchase of Booster Bundles.

Booster Bundles are once-off purchases which allow users to purchase more data or minutes, depending on their requirements.

MTN customers who purchase an LTE device on a Made for Me contract will also receive 10GB of free data for three months.

All customers will also receive three months free access to Simfy Africa or Showmax.

Unused Base Bundle and Booster Bundle values will carry over for two months, said MTN.

MTN Made For Me will be available to purchase on a 6, 12, 18, or 24-month contract basis, from 1 October.

Made for Me Packages

Made for Me
Bundle Small Medium Large Extra Large
Base Bundle 50 minutes / 50 SMSs / 350MB – R99pm 150 minutes / 100SMSs / 1GB – R249pm 200 minutes /100SMSs /2GB – R399pm 300 minutes /100SMSs / 5.5GB – R699pm
Boosters
Voice Booster 50 minutes- R39 100 minutes – R69 100 minutes – R69 200 minutes – R119
Data Booster 500MB – R59 / 1GB – R99 / 2GB – R169 1GB – R99 / 2GB – R169 2GB – R169 / 3GB – R239 3GB – R239 / 5GB – R369
Voice + Data Booster 25 minutes / 350MB – R59 50 minutes/500MB – R99 100 minutes / 1GB – R169 100 minutes / 2GB – R219

